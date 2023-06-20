Video: MediaNama Editor Nikhil Pahwa on Impact of AI on the News Industry

There is a fear that the deployment of Artificial Intelligence in the media industry might not only eat up jobs but also result in an overwhelming amount of news content and disinformation. In this video, Nikhil Pahwa, Founder and Editor of MediaNama, discusses the possible impact of Artificial Intelligence on the news industry. He shares his views on how newsrooms can use AI as a tool to assist their daily operations. With opportunities, Pahwa also highlights the challenges that come with using AI for creating and publishing content and how can media professionals address the problems of misinformation and disinformation associated with AI-generated content. To sum it up, he recommends experimenting with AI and not fearing it to understand the challenges better.

Watch the full interview here:

Also Read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Quick Take: ChatGPT Has Revived The Debate About AI Taking Away Jobs

5 Talking Points From The Artificial Intelligence Stories We Covered In May

Here’s All You Need To Know About Meta’s Generative AI ‘Voicebox’ For Speech Tasks

Rajeev Chandrasekhar On CoWin Data Breach, AI Regulation, Safe Harbor And Digital Public Infrastructure