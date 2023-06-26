Video Explainer: What is happening with Google Play Store in India?

Every other day there’s some news about Google Play Store’s new billing policy. If you’re tuning in late to this issue, it can be confusing because multiple events over the last three-four years have led to this point. It all started with a seemingly simple billing clarification from Google in 2020 and has now resulted in thousands of crores of fine levied against the company by CCI and multiple changes ordered to Android and Play policy. In this video explainer, Sarvesh from MediaNama walks you through the timeline of events and explains the key moments that led to where we are. He also summarises why developers (startups and companies) are unhappy with Google and the various legal avenues they are pursuing to get relief from Google’s billing policy.

