Video: Chingari Dismisses Claims That It is Shifting to 18+ Content

On June 26, news broke that the short-video platform Chingari was making a shift to not safe for work (NSFW) content through its paid live 1-on-1 calls between creators and users. Reports also mentioned that the company had recently changed its user rating to 18+ on the Google Play Store and that it was promoting this NSFW content with suggestive ads. Our Journalist, Kamya Pandey, spoke to Chingari’s CEO, Sumit Ghosh and COO, Deepak Salvi, about the alleged change in content style, Chingari’s recent layoffs, their content moderation policies and more.

