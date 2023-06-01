A pact signed between NBCUniversal (NBC) and Viacom18 will bring thousands of hours of films and TV series from NBC stream on JioCinema, according to a press release. It added that NBCU’s content will appear in a “Peacock-branded hub” from next month on the platform. The deal will bring content from NBC’s production companies, such as Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, Focus Features, and Bravo, to JioCinema’s premium tier. It will ensure that popular titles like Downton Abbey, Suits, The Office, Parks and Recreation, and The Mindy Project will be available in India on JioCinema. The platform will also get to host movie franchises such as Jurassic, Bourne, Shrek, Fast, Despicable Me, and The Mummy, among others. Many of these shows were scattered across various streaming platforms earlier. For instance, Netflix had the right to stream The Office in India. These titles will likely stop streaming on other platforms once they appear on JioCinema. Why it matters: The partnership is a significant development as it bolsters JioCinema’s catalogue and looks to mount a formidable challenge to incumbent players. The deal also allows NBC to introduce Indian audiences to NBC’s catalogue, including its streaming service (Peacock). It is not clear if and when NBC will launch Peacock in India, but all the signs point to the fact that the company may be testing Indian waters with this deal. Overview on Viacom18’s dealings: The announcement does not come as a surprise as Comcast, NBC’s parent…
News
Viacom18’s JioCinema ramps up its premium catalogue with titles from Comcast’s NBCUniversal
The partnership is a significant development as it bolsters JioCinema’s catalogue and looks to mount a formidable challenge to incumbent players.
