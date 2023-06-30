wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

US Senator writes a letter to tech companies urging for disclosures on AI generated content

The senator raised concerns over the role of AI-generated content like deepfakes in political communication.

Published

US Senator Michael Bennet has written a letter to tech companies including Meta, Twitter, OpenAI, and TikTok to urge them to label AI-generated content. He expressed that the lack of disclosure of AI-generated content is an especially big concern for political communication. “Fabricated images can derail stock markets, suppress voter turnout, and shake Americans' confidence in the authenticity of campaign material,” he wrote. “Continuing to produce and disseminate AI-generated content without clear, easily comprehensible identifiers poses an unacceptable risk to public discourse and electoral integrity,” he added.  Why it matters: AI-generated content has been a topic of debate for quite a while now, be it because of concerns surrounding data ownership, confidentiality, or the spread of disinformation/misinformation. In May, Sam Altman, CEO OpenAI, at a US Senate subcommittee hearing said that he was concerned that language learning models (LLMs) can spread disinformation on a one-on-one basis.  In his letter, Bennet brings up Altman’s deposition. He shared that while disinformation has been a problem for a long time, “the sophistication and scale of these tools has rapidly evolved and outpaced our existing safeguards.”  He specifically brought up deepfakes saying that while in the past, creating plausible deepfakes required significant technical skill, today, generative AI systems have opened the floodgates to anyone who wants to use or abuse the technology. What else does the letter highlight? The letter contains examples of how AI has been used to spread fake news in the recent past. Bennet mentions that in May this year, an…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ