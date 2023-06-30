US Senator Michael Bennet has written a letter to tech companies including Meta, Twitter, OpenAI, and TikTok to urge them to label AI-generated content. He expressed that the lack of disclosure of AI-generated content is an especially big concern for political communication. “Fabricated images can derail stock markets, suppress voter turnout, and shake Americans' confidence in the authenticity of campaign material,” he wrote. “Continuing to produce and disseminate AI-generated content without clear, easily comprehensible identifiers poses an unacceptable risk to public discourse and electoral integrity,” he added. Why it matters: AI-generated content has been a topic of debate for quite a while now, be it because of concerns surrounding data ownership, confidentiality, or the spread of disinformation/misinformation. In May, Sam Altman, CEO OpenAI, at a US Senate subcommittee hearing said that he was concerned that language learning models (LLMs) can spread disinformation on a one-on-one basis. In his letter, Bennet brings up Altman’s deposition. He shared that while disinformation has been a problem for a long time, “the sophistication and scale of these tools has rapidly evolved and outpaced our existing safeguards.” He specifically brought up deepfakes saying that while in the past, creating plausible deepfakes required significant technical skill, today, generative AI systems have opened the floodgates to anyone who wants to use or abuse the technology. What else does the letter highlight? The letter contains examples of how AI has been used to spread fake news in the recent past. Bennet mentions that in May this year, an…
US Senator writes a letter to tech companies urging for disclosures on AI generated content
The senator raised concerns over the role of AI-generated content like deepfakes in political communication.
