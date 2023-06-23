Unacademy’s Graphy acquires community-building platform Scenes

On June 21, the course creator platform Graphy (a subsidiary of Unacademy) announced the acquisition of the Singapore-based community-building platform Scenes. Sumit Jain, the co-founder, and CEO of Graphy tweeted saying that the acquisition will “supercharge our efforts and solidify our position as leaders in the creator economy,” as Graphy continues to expand worldwide. The exact amount for which Scenes has been acquired hasn’t been disclosed, but according to a MoneyControl report, Scenes has raised about $50,000 in seed funding.

Why it matters:

Scenes marks the second company that Graphy has acquired. In 2021, Graphy acquired the course creation platform Spayee for US$25 million. The company seems to be following in the footsteps of its parent company Unacademy which acquired (acc. To YourStory) multiple competitors such as Gate Academy, CourseSavy, and Swiflearn in the past couple of years. It is important to note that Unacademy’s founders Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini are investors in Scenes which shows that the company had already been interested in Scenes even before the acquisition.

Context of this acquisition:

In a recent discussion with the co-founder of Zerodha Nikhil Kamath, Munjal said that EdTech was at its peak during the pandemic and that “last year, I think at least for us we would say that we were going through a lot of tough times and now we are climbing back up.”

According to a report by EnTracker, Unacademy implemented multiple cost-cutting measures in the financial year 2022-2023 such as shutting down its online classes for K-12, laying off employees, and discontinuing its IPL sponsorship. Graphy on the other hand, was doing well in 2022, according to its financial filings from last year, the company recorded Rs 8.86 crore (as reported by MoneyControl) in revenue in FY22 (2021-22).

