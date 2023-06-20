wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Proliferation of Hate and Lies Online Causing Grave Global Harm, Demands Global Action: UN Secretary General

The policy brief will inform the United Nations voluntary Code of Conduct for Information Integrity on Digital Platforms

Published

We missed this earlier: "When social media emerged a generation ago, digital platforms were embraced as exciting new ways to connect...But today, this same technology is often a source of fear, not hope," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a recent press conference on a policy brief on the regulation of misinformation and disinformation on platforms globally. "Digital platforms are being misused to subvert science and spread disinformation and hate to billions of people...This clear and present global threat demands clear and coordinated global action...The advent of generative AI must not distract us from the damage digital technology is already doing to our world...The proliferation of hate and lies in the digital space is causing grave global harm – now...It is fueling conflict, death and destruction – now...It is threatening democracy and human rights – now...It is undermining public health and climate action – now." — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' June 12th press briefing What is this brief about?: It provides a framework for a "concerted international response" to information integrity online and suggests guardrails to help governments create guidelines that "promote facts, while exposing conspiracies and lies, and safeguarding freedom of expression and information". It will also help tech companies build business models rooted in a "healthy information ecosystem". The policy brief will also inform the United Nations voluntary Code of Conduct for Information Integrity on Digital Platforms—which is being developed ahead of next year's 'Summit of the Future'. The broad commitments under the brief include: On misinformation: Governments, tech companies, and stakeholders will…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ