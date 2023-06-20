We missed this earlier: "When social media emerged a generation ago, digital platforms were embraced as exciting new ways to connect...But today, this same technology is often a source of fear, not hope," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a recent press conference on a policy brief on the regulation of misinformation and disinformation on platforms globally. "Digital platforms are being misused to subvert science and spread disinformation and hate to billions of people...This clear and present global threat demands clear and coordinated global action...The advent of generative AI must not distract us from the damage digital technology is already doing to our world...The proliferation of hate and lies in the digital space is causing grave global harm – now...It is fueling conflict, death and destruction – now...It is threatening democracy and human rights – now...It is undermining public health and climate action – now." — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' June 12th press briefing What is this brief about?: It provides a framework for a "concerted international response" to information integrity online and suggests guardrails to help governments create guidelines that "promote facts, while exposing conspiracies and lies, and safeguarding freedom of expression and information". It will also help tech companies build business models rooted in a "healthy information ecosystem". The policy brief will also inform the United Nations voluntary Code of Conduct for Information Integrity on Digital Platforms—which is being developed ahead of next year's 'Summit of the Future'. The broad commitments under the brief include: On misinformation: Governments, tech companies, and stakeholders will…
News
Proliferation of Hate and Lies Online Causing Grave Global Harm, Demands Global Action: UN Secretary General
The policy brief will inform the United Nations voluntary Code of Conduct for Information Integrity on Digital Platforms
Latest Headlines
- Startups send dissent note disagreeing with IAMAI’s stance on digital competition bill: Report June 20, 2023
- Proliferation of Hate and Lies Online Causing Grave Global Harm, Demands Global Action: UN Secretary General June 20, 2023
- Global DPI Summit: Experts discuss the role of digitization in healthcare and education sector June 20, 2023
- Six strategies to improve cybersecurity in the financial sector globally: RBI Deputy Governor June 20, 2023
- Video: MediaNama Editor Nikhil Pahwa on Impact of AI on the News Industry June 20, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login