Proliferation of Hate and Lies Online Causing Grave Global Harm, Demands Global Action: UN Secretary General

We missed this earlier: "When social media emerged a generation ago, digital platforms were embraced as exciting new ways to connect...But today, this same technology is often a source of fear, not hope," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a recent press conference on a policy brief on the regulation of misinformation and disinformation on platforms globally. "Digital platforms are being misused to subvert science and spread disinformation and hate to billions of people...This clear and present global threat demands clear and coordinated global action...The advent of generative AI must not distract us from the damage digital technology is already doing to our world...The proliferation of hate and lies in the digital space is causing grave global harm – now...It is fueling conflict, death and destruction – now...It is threatening democracy and human rights – now...It is undermining public health and climate action – now." — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' June 12th press briefing What is this brief about?: It provides a framework for a "concerted international response" to information integrity online and suggests guardrails to help governments create guidelines that "promote facts, while exposing conspiracies and lies, and safeguarding freedom of expression and information". It will also help tech companies build business models rooted in a "healthy information ecosystem". The policy brief will also inform the United Nations voluntary Code of Conduct for Information Integrity on Digital Platforms—which is being developed ahead of next year's 'Summit of the Future'. The broad commitments under the brief include: On misinformation: Governments, tech companies, and stakeholders will…

