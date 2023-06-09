wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

UK to Host “First Major Global Summit on AI Safety” this Autumn, Has “Global Duty” to Ensure Safe AI

The summit will provide a forum for countries to discuss the risks of AI systems and risk-mitigation strategies at an international level.

Published

The United Kingdom will host the "first major global summit on AI safety" in autumn this year, announced Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday. The island nation has a "global duty" to ensure agile AI leadership and safe and responsible AI development, the government's press release added. The summit will provide a forum for countries to discuss the risks of AI systems and risk-mitigation strategies at an international level. "AI has an incredible potential to transform our lives for the better. But we need to make sure it is developed and used in a way that is safe and secure...No one country can do this alone. This is going to take a global effort. But with our vast expertise and commitment to an open, democratic international system, the UK will stand together with our allies to lead the way." —Prime Minister Rishi Sunak The press release noted that Sunak discussed the promises and risks of AI with businesspeople and world leaders, including those present at the recently concluded G7 summit held in Japan's Hiroshima. The AI summit's work will build on the G7 discussions, including those held by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the Global Partnership on AI which India is leading this year. Government spokespersons speaking to Politico added that the Prime Minister is looking to curry support from "like-minded nations". Why it matters: Sunak's comments could indicate growing geopolitical coalitions around the development of AI—potentially split along a familiar axis of "open, democratic" countries versus everyone else.…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ