The United Kingdom will host the "first major global summit on AI safety" in autumn this year, announced Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday. The island nation has a "global duty" to ensure agile AI leadership and safe and responsible AI development, the government's press release added. The summit will provide a forum for countries to discuss the risks of AI systems and risk-mitigation strategies at an international level. "AI has an incredible potential to transform our lives for the better. But we need to make sure it is developed and used in a way that is safe and secure...No one country can do this alone. This is going to take a global effort. But with our vast expertise and commitment to an open, democratic international system, the UK will stand together with our allies to lead the way." —Prime Minister Rishi Sunak The press release noted that Sunak discussed the promises and risks of AI with businesspeople and world leaders, including those present at the recently concluded G7 summit held in Japan's Hiroshima. The AI summit's work will build on the G7 discussions, including those held by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the Global Partnership on AI which India is leading this year. Government spokespersons speaking to Politico added that the Prime Minister is looking to curry support from "like-minded nations". Why it matters: Sunak's comments could indicate growing geopolitical coalitions around the development of AI—potentially split along a familiar axis of "open, democratic" countries versus everyone else.…
UK to Host "First Major Global Summit on AI Safety" this Autumn, Has "Global Duty" to Ensure Safe AI
The summit will provide a forum for countries to discuss the risks of AI systems and risk-mitigation strategies at an international level.
