Transparency Report: Here’s all Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google had to say about user complaints in April

Content pieces related to spam on Facebook reduced from 32 million in March to 21.7 million in April.

Published

Transparency reports for social media intermediaries for April 2023 concerning India are out. Most platforms have reported more actions in response to grievances, while many have claimed that grievances have reduced in comparison to those of March. In light of recent developments, we have also indicated additional highlights like reports sent to platforms by the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) or Meta’s receipt of hate-speech-related issues. Here’s the MediaNama round-up for the April reports: Facebook shows negative results in terms of user complaints Meta during its annual shareholder’s meeting rejected Proposal 7, which sought to address the issue of hate speech on its platforms in India, particularly on Facebook. Since it has taken such a stance for this report, we have also highlighted the number of hate-speech-related content flagged to the platform. Period: 1 Apr, 2023 - 30 Apr, 2023. You can access the report here. Facebook received 8,470 grievance reports – an upward trend as compared to March, wherein the number stood at 7,193 reports. Facebook provided tools for users to resolve their issues, like pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, avenues to address account hacked issues, etc., in 2,225 cases. Content pieces related to spam reduced from 32 million in March to 21.7 million in April. Conversely, content pieces related to adult nudity and sexual nudity went down from 2.4 million in March to 1.6 million in April. Violent and graphic content also reported a reduction from 2.2 million in the previous month to 1.4 million in March.…

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

