wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

TRAI Data from April Shows Fall in Mobile Subscribers in Urban Areas

Reliance Jio maintained its position as the top telecom operator with 433.27 million wireless broadband connections.

Published

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently released the Telecom Subscription Data as on April 30 - it shows that the total number of mobile connections in the country has fallen by 0.80 million, going from 1143.93 million in March to 1143.13 million in April. This fall in mobile connection count arises from urban areas where the connection number was 627.54 million in March and 626.74 in April.  Why it matters: Examining the telecom data helps us understand how internet services are distributed across the country. It also gives insights into how the internet is accessed, be it through mobile devices or fixed broadband devices. Mobile portability requests:  10.95 million mobile connection users submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP) in April, which is a decline of 0.75 million from the previous month. Despite the month-on-month decline, the cumulative MNP requests have increased to 830.65 million at the end of April 2023.  Growth in broadband subscribers:  The total number of Broadband connections increased from 846.57 million at the end of March-23 to 850.94 million at the end of April, with a monthly growth rate of 0.52%. What is important to note here is that while there was an increase in wired connections and mobile device connections, fixed wireless connections (which includes WiFi) fell by 11.15%. Jio still in the lead:  In 2022, Reliance Jio became the top telecom operator in the country. It has since maintained its position at the top with 433.27 million wireless broadband connections. It also maintained…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ