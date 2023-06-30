TRAI Data from April Shows Fall in Mobile Subscribers in Urban Areas

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently released the Telecom Subscription Data as on April 30 - it shows that the total number of mobile connections in the country has fallen by 0.80 million, going from 1143.93 million in March to 1143.13 million in April. This fall in mobile connection count arises from urban areas where the connection number was 627.54 million in March and 626.74 in April. Why it matters: Examining the telecom data helps us understand how internet services are distributed across the country. It also gives insights into how the internet is accessed, be it through mobile devices or fixed broadband devices. Mobile portability requests: 10.95 million mobile connection users submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP) in April, which is a decline of 0.75 million from the previous month. Despite the month-on-month decline, the cumulative MNP requests have increased to 830.65 million at the end of April 2023. Growth in broadband subscribers: The total number of Broadband connections increased from 846.57 million at the end of March-23 to 850.94 million at the end of April, with a monthly growth rate of 0.52%. What is important to note here is that while there was an increase in wired connections and mobile device connections, fixed wireless connections (which includes WiFi) fell by 11.15%. Jio still in the lead: In 2022, Reliance Jio became the top telecom operator in the country. It has since maintained its position at the top with 433.27 million wireless broadband connections. It also maintained…

