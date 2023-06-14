The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed all access providers to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based UCC_Detect system (unsolicited commercial communication, i.e. spam detection system) on June 13. This system is meant to identify and act against senders of commercial communication not registered per the provisions of Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR-2018). Some context please: The TCCCPR-2018 allows the authority to regulate unsolicited commercial communications, and under it, the authority has issued multiple directives on spam earlier. This includes mandating the use of AI spam filters for calls and messages, issuing directions to stop the misuse of commercial message templates, and urging the creation of a Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA) facility (a unified consent-seeking platform) through which service providers and principal entities (banks, business entities, real state companies, etc.) can seek customer consent for promotional calls and messages. Why it matters: Spam is a major problem for telecom customers - TRAI mentions how unregistered telemarketers (UTMs) send people messages with fraudulent links and telephone numbers to trap them into sharing personal information and scam them, leading to financial losses. Previous methods to regulate spam, such as the Do Not Disturb (DND) application that the TRAI created for filtering spam have proven to be ineffective, with many saying that they continued to receive spam even after using the app. Similarly, based on TRAI’s own admission, it asked access providers to implement detection systems earlier, but those systems didn’t end up being fully capable of catching spam because UTMs continuously evolve…
News
Telecom Regulator instructs access providers to deploy an AI and Machine learning enabled spam detection system
The directives dictate that access providers must ensure that the AI and ML-enabled UCC_Detect system is capable of reputation-based analysis of the message sender
Latest Headlines
- Telecom Regulator instructs access providers to deploy an AI and Machine learning enabled spam detection system June 14, 2023
- 2014 MHA Letter Clarifying Legality of Online Gaming Says States Competent to Regulate “Online Gambling” June 14, 2023
- UN Secretary-General backs proposal for a global AI watchdog June 14, 2023
- Metaverse regulation: lessons from the past and the need for regulatory innovation June 13, 2023
- OTT tobacco rules issued in a “non-transparent and non-inclusive” manner: IFF writes to health ministry June 13, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login