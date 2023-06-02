wordpress blog stats
Tamil Nadu politician Seeman’s Twitter account withheld in India, but not clear why

The action followed Seeman’s latest tweet that criticized Delhi Police’s handling of the wrestlers’ protest against the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh

Published

Tamil Nadu politician Senthamizhan Seeman's official Twitter account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand. Seeman is the chief coordinator of the political party Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK). The accounts of more than 20 other NTK party functionaries have also been withheld, the Times of India reported. Seeman's latest tweet was a statement criticizing the manner in which the Delhi Police handled the wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment. A copy of Seeman's statement can still be found on Twitter from other accounts and an English version of the statement is still up on the NTK party's official handle. Seeman told the Times of India that his account was suspended for this statement, but the exact reason for the suspension is not known because Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, under which the Indian government issues takedown orders, allows the government to keep orders confidential. Twitter has also stopped submitting details of takedown orders to the Lumen database. It's also perplexing that Seeman's entire account has been withheld rather than any specific tweets that are in violation of the law. In its ongoing legal fight with the Indian government, Twitter argued that blocking entire accounts is disproportionate and unlawful. There are also claims that the IT Ministry issued the takedown orders based on a complaint from the Chennai Police. The Chennai Police, however, refuted these allegations. Because of the…

