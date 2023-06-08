wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

The Zivame Hack: How one company’s data was used in an attempt to stir up communal disharmony

Sanjay Soni allegedly had access to the data of 15 lakh Zivame customers – this included their names, email addresses, and contact numbers.

Published

On June 5, Dainik Bhaskar broke the news that the Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) had caught the person who had hacked the online lingerie marketplace Zivame. The man, Sanjay Soni (who goes by @Cyber_Huntss on Twitter), allegedly had access to the data of 15 lakh Zivame customers – this included their names, email addresses, and contact numbers. The hack first became public news when the cybersecurity threat intelligence platform FalconFeedsio tweeted about it on April 11, saying that this data was being sold on Telegram. 

So what happened?

  • On April 24, Zivame received an email from shadowhacker3@proton.me saying that their servers had been hacked and that the hacker had access to the data of 15 lakh customers (out of the total 92 lakh customers of Zivame), according to the FIR filed by Reliance retail (of which Zivame is a subsidiary) employees (reviewed by MediaNama). It is worth noting that ‘shadowhackerleaks’ is also the name of the group on which FalconFeedsio first found out about the leaked information.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with top stories from MediaNama and around the world, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today! 

  • According to the FIR, the case was investigated under Section 66A of the IT Act (which calls for punishment for sending offensive messages), Section 295 A (which calls for punishment for deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 153 A of the IPC (which punished those promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth and residence). 
  • On May 16, Cyber_Huntss tagged Zivame in a tweet saying that their database had been hacked and that the hacked data belonged to “Hindu girls”. He claimed that the details had been shared with “several Muslim-dominated groups” and asked the company’s customers to file an FIR against Zivame.   
  • On May 24, the hacker contacts Zivame again with another email id anonymousmousehacker@proton.me asking for a ransom, saying that Zivame’s server vulnerabilities made it possible for the hacker to access the data of Hindu girls. The police told BoomLive that a Twitter user called Cyber Daku extorted $1500 from Zivame of which $1000 had been transferred to Soni through cryptocurrency. The BoomLive report also mentioned that despite the claims made by Soni and by the hacker in the email, the leaked data contained records of people belonging to multiple communities with at least 100 names being of Muslim and Sikh customers. 
  • On May 25, a screenshot of the email sent to Zivame was leaked on the internet and was soon posted by Cyber_Huntss. Cyber_Huntss even posted an elaborate statement from the hacker exposing a Zivame engineer who paid him off without the knowledge of his supervisors. 

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Why it matters:

Data breaches can give hackers access to people’s private information, which can be used to carry out scams or even steal a person’s identity. What makes Zivame’s privacy breach so concerning is not just the breach itself but how it was being framed by Soni. By saying that the data of Hindu girls were being sent to Muslim groups, Soni seemed to be instigating communal disharmony.

This can be established by the fact that only a couple of days after his tweet about Zivame, on May 25, Soni posted screenshots of what he claimed was leaked data from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)’s website (which IRCTC later confirmed wasn’t true). He said that the leaked information was that of Hindu girl students. He made inflammatory comments saying that “Does anyone know the reason behind the sudden increase in the cases of love jihad and why Hindu women are always the target? How do jihadis get the number of these women? These screenshots will tell you why.” 

What Soni has to say about the whole situation:

On June 7, Soni tweeted that the Rajasthan SOG had found nothing against him during their investigations and said that he has been released on bail.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
 

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Also read:

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ