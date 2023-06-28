TCS bags the control to maintain government e-marketplace, will create its new operational system

Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, announced that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has received the contract for running and maintaining the government procurement portal, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), during the GeM Awards on June 27. GeM is a government-owned platform that facilitates online procurement of common-use goods and services required by various Government Departments / Organisations / PSUs. Goyal also mentioned that a new system is being developed at GeM, which will be more contemporary and modern with more elements for ease of operations, and that as a part of this new system, data analytics will be offered to help the buyers and sellers make decisions related to procurement. Who operated GeM before? The GeM portal was maintained by the fintech company Infibeam and its partners since 2017, with the arrangement being for five years, which ends in December 2023. On May 16 this year, Infibeam released an exchange filing that said that it had received an email from GeM saying that its bid for the GeM maintenance contract had been rejected for “alleged non-fulfilment of pre-qualification criteria set out under the RFP [request for proposal].” How will this impact Infibeam? On the 16th, the company’s stock price was ₹14.18 - it has since picked up, reaching ₹16.07 as of writing this story. Despite the recovery in stock price, the loss of this contract must have made a significant dent in the company’s wallet, given that according to its earnings call (which took place on May 25), the company was receiving a payment volume of ₹8300 crores from GeM.…

