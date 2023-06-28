Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, announced that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has received the contract for running and maintaining the government procurement portal, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), during the GeM Awards on June 27. GeM is a government-owned platform that facilitates online procurement of common-use goods and services required by various Government Departments / Organisations / PSUs. Goyal also mentioned that a new system is being developed at GeM, which will be more contemporary and modern with more elements for ease of operations, and that as a part of this new system, data analytics will be offered to help the buyers and sellers make decisions related to procurement. Who operated GeM before? The GeM portal was maintained by the fintech company Infibeam and its partners since 2017, with the arrangement being for five years, which ends in December 2023. On May 16 this year, Infibeam released an exchange filing that said that it had received an email from GeM saying that its bid for the GeM maintenance contract had been rejected for “alleged non-fulfilment of pre-qualification criteria set out under the RFP [request for proposal].” How will this impact Infibeam? On the 16th, the company’s stock price was ₹14.18 - it has since picked up, reaching ₹16.07 as of writing this story. Despite the recovery in stock price, the loss of this contract must have made a significant dent in the company’s wallet, given that according to its earnings call (which took place on May 25), the company was receiving a payment volume of ₹8300 crores from GeM.…
News
TCS bags the control to maintain government e-marketplace, will create its new operational system
Goyal mentioned that a new system is being developed at GeM, which will be more contemporary and modern with more elements for ease of operations
Latest Headlines
- TCS bags the control to maintain government e-marketplace, will create its new operational system June 28, 2023
- Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal responds to allegations of delayed, abandoned funding June 28, 2023
- Booking.com launches AI trip planner powered by ChatGPT June 28, 2023
- Airtel and Alphabet Partner to Deploy Light Beam-Based Internet Services June 27, 2023
- SEBI Introduces a UPI-Enabled Fund-Blocking Facility for Secondary Market Trading June 27, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login