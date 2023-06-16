wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

A Summary of Department of Consumer Affairs’ Stakeholder Consultation on Dark Patterns

According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, dark patterns also impede a customer’s right to be well-informed

Published

Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) and the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) hosted a consultation session on dark patterns on June 13. The session was attended by various stakeholders, including Flipkart, Zomato, Amazon, Meta, Google, and MakeMyTrip, to name a few. The consultation ended with the various stakeholders agreeing to create a self-regulatory framework to address the challenges posed by dark patterns.  Based on information received from multiple sources, MediaNama found that the session discussed the types of dark patterns, how they can be identified, their impact on customers, and the steps required to deal with them. We have reached out to the Ministry for confirmation on some of this information but are yet to receive a response.  What are dark patterns: A dark pattern is an attempt by a user interface to trick users into making choices that are detrimental to their interests, such as buying a more expensive product or paying more than what was initially disclosed, sharing data, or making choices based on false or paid-for reviews.  Why it matters: According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, dark patterns also impede a customer’s right to be well-informed and constitute unfair practices that are prohibited under the Consumer Protection Act 2019. They force customers to be overly vigilant of the advertising content they consume and of their general experience when browsing an e-commerce site. And in doing so, they hamper consumer loyalty and brand image in the long run. Given all the problems caused by dark patterns, such consultation is a necessary…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ