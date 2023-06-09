wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

ChatGPT fun but not funny: Students in Germany put ChatGPT’s humor to the test

In the experiment, ChatGPT repeated the same jokes frequently – more than 90% of the generated samples were the same 25 jokes.

Published

We know ChatGPT’s database is limited in terms of timeline. But what about humour? How does the language learning model do on the funny scale? A study by a group of students from the Technical University Darmstadt, Germany, found that while the model may be able to understand and replicate learned jokes, it’s still a long way from creating “intentionally funny original content.” What was the experiment? Students Sophie Jentzsch and Kristian Kersting tested ChatGPT’s ‘sense of humour’ by asking the model to generate, explain, and detect jokes. In their paper, the students said they wanted to understand ChatGPT’s capability to grasp and reproduce human humour. What was the conclusion? The study concluded - “ChatGPT is able to capture contextual information and adjust its responses accordingly to the preceding course of conversation. This is an intriguing capacity, which we would like to include in future investigations… [Its] focus bears on content and meaning and not so much on superficial characteristics. These qualities can be exploited to boost computational humour applications.” Why it matters: ChatGPT’s success in November 2022 brought Artificial Intelligence into focus across the globe. However, the model’s system still fails to meet the requirements of “open science” by keeping data, training details and model characteristics private. In this respect, the abovementioned study provides an interesting insight into ChatGPT’s understanding of an important human characteristic – humour. ChatGPT tested on Joke generation, explanation and detection Based on prompt-based experiments, students asked ChatGPT to provide a joke a thousand times, explain each…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ