wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal responds to allegations of delayed, abandoned funding

Some news reports also claimed that startup founders were subject to abuse and humiliation by the judges after the shows were aired.

Published

Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal took to LinkedIn to defend the show against allegations of delayed and abandoned funding. "Going beyond mere narratives and coming to the data & facts (yes, there is such a thing 😀), the single most important piece of data to gauge the integrity of the show is the Completion Ratio (CR). Globally, but more specifically in US Shark Tank, ~60% of the deals go through. Shark Tank India S1 saw the completion of 2/3rds of the deals, which, afaik, is a record of sorts. S2 CR will be available in August and based on deal momentum, I am confident it too will be healthy," Mittal wrote, claiming that nearly 67 percent of deals went through from season 1. Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group, and one of the judges in both season 1 and season 2 of the show, was responding to criticism that recently emerged after Inc42 reported on June 23 that Sharks (Shark Tank judges) were delaying funding by a year or two and in some cases abandoning the deals they committed to on air. The report also claimed that startup founders were subject to abuse and humiliation by the Sharks after the shows were aired. This was followed by a MoneyControl report that also reported similar allegations on June 27. https://twitter.com/bismahmalik/status/1672120148009050112?s=20 https://twitter.com/Inc42/status/1672236308830334977?s=20 Even before the Inc42 report, financial influencer Anmol Sharma criticized the show on Twitter, writing a long thread on how Sharks wait to see if…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ