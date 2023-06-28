Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal responds to allegations of delayed, abandoned funding

Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal took to LinkedIn to defend the show against allegations of delayed and abandoned funding. "Going beyond mere narratives and coming to the data & facts (yes, there is such a thing 😀), the single most important piece of data to gauge the integrity of the show is the Completion Ratio (CR). Globally, but more specifically in US Shark Tank, ~60% of the deals go through. Shark Tank India S1 saw the completion of 2/3rds of the deals, which, afaik, is a record of sorts. S2 CR will be available in August and based on deal momentum, I am confident it too will be healthy," Mittal wrote, claiming that nearly 67 percent of deals went through from season 1. Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group, and one of the judges in both season 1 and season 2 of the show, was responding to criticism that recently emerged after Inc42 reported on June 23 that Sharks (Shark Tank judges) were delaying funding by a year or two and in some cases abandoning the deals they committed to on air. The report also claimed that startup founders were subject to abuse and humiliation by the Sharks after the shows were aired. This was followed by a MoneyControl report that also reported similar allegations on June 27. https://twitter.com/bismahmalik/status/1672120148009050112?s=20 https://twitter.com/Inc42/status/1672236308830334977?s=20 Even before the Inc42 report, financial influencer Anmol Sharma criticized the show on Twitter, writing a long thread on how Sharks wait to see if…

