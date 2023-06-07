wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Sequoia to split into three venture capital firms: For India & Southeast Asia, China, and US & Europe

Experts like The Information Founder Jessica Lessin were skeptical about idea of an ‘amicable split.’

Published

What’s the news: Global venture capital firm Sequoia will be splitting into three firms Peak XV Partners (representing India and Southeast Asia), Sequoia Capital (representing Europe and US) and HongShan (China), as per announcements on June 6, 2023. According to a note posted on Peak XV Partners’ website by firm leader Shailendra Singh, the three firms “since inception… have been built as separate businesses.” It said that the strategies for each business have diverged, and that has led to brand confusion and portfolio conflict. “This has led the leaders of each business to collectively decide to move to fully independent partnerships with distinct brands, in order to serve our founders and Limited Partners in the best manner,” said Singh. However, experts like The Information Founder Jessica Lessin were skeptical about idea of an 'amicable split.' https://twitter.com/Jessicalessin/status/1666115014087020544 Why it matters: Sequoia is an important brand in the global venture capitalist space. It is known for its investments in firms like Apple, Cisco, Google, Instagram, Zoom, etc. While the company itself may claim that the split is only for namesake, it cannot be ignored that the news comes at a time of geopolitical tension and that it will impact the global venture space. Previous splits from Sequoia: Back in 2011, four founding managing directors of Sequoia Capital India exited the firm to return to their original fund Westbridge Capital Partners. As per the VC Circle, the managing directors wanted to “focus on public equity investing as opposed to the parent Sequoia Capital's focus on…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ