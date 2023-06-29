wordpress blog stats
Here’s Why SEBI Is Reducing the IPO Listing Time From 6 Days to 3 Days

The revised timeline of T+3 days is voluntary for all public issues opening between September 01, 2023, and December 01, 2023

Published

On June 28, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved a proposal to reduce the time period for the listing of shares following the closure of an initial public offering (IPO) from six days to three days, outlining the following benefits of a shorter timeline: Companies would receive their funds and share purchasers would receive their securities in a shorter time period. Those who were not allotted shares in the IPO would receive their money back quickly. Trading of securities in the grey market (kerb trading) will be curbed. Resources of all stakeholders in the public issue process (stock exchanges, banks, depositories, and brokers) will be deployed for a shorter period. As an example: If a company's IPO issue closes on July 3 (T Day), the company will have to list the shares on the designated stock exchange on July 6 (T+3 days). The revised timeline of T+3 days is voluntary for all public issues opening between September 01, 2023, and December 01, 2023, and mandatory thereafter. "This follows extensive consultation with all stakeholders including anchor investors, registrar and transfer agents, broker-distributors, banks, etc," SEBI stated. "Extensive stress testing has been done to confirm that the transition to T+3 would be smooth," the regulator added. Also Read SEBI Introduces A UPI-Enabled Fund-Blocking Facility For Secondary Market Trading SEBI Proposes More Scrutiny On How Startups Use IPO Funds And Extended Lock-In For Anchor Investors SEBI Issues Regulations For Digital Platforms Facilitating Transactions In Direct Mutual Funds What Can Online Bond Platforms…

