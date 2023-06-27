wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

SEBI Introduces a UPI-Enabled Fund-Blocking Facility for Secondary Market Trading

Under the new UPI block facility, funds will remain in the client’s account but will be blocked and only accessible to the clearing corporation

Published

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released a circular introducing a supplementary process for trading based on blocked funds in investors' bank accounts instead of transferring them upfront to trading members (also called stockbrokers, these are individuals or entities authorized to trade in the secondary market from their accounts as well of their clients). This process, referred to as the 'UPI block facility,' will be integrated with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mandate service of single-block-and-multiple-debits. The UPI block facility will become available starting January 2024. The facility will only be available for the equity cash segment (trading conducted by big financial organizations) but might be extended to other segments at a later time. This is fairly similar to the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) process that is already in place for shares purchased during an initial public offering (IPO) and Follow-on Public Offer (FPO, shares issued by a listed company after its IPO). Under this process, funds used for the purchase of shares aren’t withdrawn from the investor’s account till the purchase is final.  Why it matters: Under the new UPI block, funds will remain in the client's account but will be blocked and only accessible to the clearing corporation (CC, an organization associated with an exchange that handles the settlement of stock transactions). The funds aren’t handled directly by the trading member, which, SEBI says, will provide investors protection from the default (misuse of funds or inability to perform…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ