The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released a circular introducing a supplementary process for trading based on blocked funds in investors' bank accounts instead of transferring them upfront to trading members (also called stockbrokers, these are individuals or entities authorized to trade in the secondary market from their accounts as well of their clients). This process, referred to as the 'UPI block facility,' will be integrated with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mandate service of single-block-and-multiple-debits. The UPI block facility will become available starting January 2024. The facility will only be available for the equity cash segment (trading conducted by big financial organizations) but might be extended to other segments at a later time. This is fairly similar to the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) process that is already in place for shares purchased during an initial public offering (IPO) and Follow-on Public Offer (FPO, shares issued by a listed company after its IPO). Under this process, funds used for the purchase of shares aren’t withdrawn from the investor’s account till the purchase is final. Why it matters: Under the new UPI block, funds will remain in the client's account but will be blocked and only accessible to the clearing corporation (CC, an organization associated with an exchange that handles the settlement of stock transactions). The funds aren’t handled directly by the trading member, which, SEBI says, will provide investors protection from the default (misuse of funds or inability to perform…
News
SEBI Introduces a UPI-Enabled Fund-Blocking Facility for Secondary Market Trading
Under the new UPI block facility, funds will remain in the client’s account but will be blocked and only accessible to the clearing corporation
Latest Headlines
- SEBI Introduces a UPI-Enabled Fund-Blocking Facility for Secondary Market Trading June 27, 2023
- UIDAI does not wish to answer questions about its new initiatives on tackling Aadhaar-based payment frauds June 27, 2023
- RBI imposes penalty on all four credit bureaus for maintaining inaccurate, incomplete info June 27, 2023
- Google approaches India’s Supreme Court to get Android antitrust order quashed June 27, 2023
- Agenda And Speakers: OTT & Health Warnings, 28th June #Ad June 27, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login