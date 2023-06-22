wordpress blog stats
What can online bond platforms sell on their website, and what cannot they sell? SEBI clarifies

The SEBI circular could make it harder for startups to raise funds via online platforms as such platforms will have to exercise more due diligence on what they list on their website

Published

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on June 16 issued a circular clarifying that online bond platforms (OBPs) are prohibited from selling unlisted securities and from linking to other platforms that are selling securities not regulated by a financial sector regulator. The circular was issued a few days after LiveMint pointed out that some online bond platforms are leveraging regulatory ambiguity to sell unlisted securities either on their own platform or on a separate platform that is linked or appears as a tab on their website. "We are still in a nascent stage of education and awareness amongst non-institutional investors about the benefits of direct bonds and fixed-income investments. In this scenario, investor protection and knowledge are at the core of this journey. The circular ensures that listed/to-be-listed securities offered are not mixed with unlisted bonds or any other form of fixed-income financing for the investor." — Vishal Goenka, co-founder, IndiaBonds.com, to The Hindu Businessline The circular also comes a few months after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) went after a startup for raising funds through Tyke, an online fundraising platform. Both, the SEBI circular and the MCA order, could make it harder for startups looking to raise funds from the public through online platforms as these platforms will have to now exercise more due diligence on what they list on their website. But, this is not a complete restriction on startup fundraising through online platforms. Online bond platforms can still link out to pages or websites…

