Reading List: OTT & Health Warnings, 28th June #Ad

Published

MediaNama is hosting a virtual discussion on ‘OTT & Health Warnings’ on June 28, 2023. Focusing on the new guidelines issued by India’s Health Ministry for anti-tobacco warnings in OTT content, we will talk about the challenges in implementing these rules, the impact on creative freedom and the jurisdictional uncertainties that exist in regulating OTT platforms, among other things.

Save the date, block your calendar, and sign up to attend the discussion. MediaNama’s subscribers get guaranteed access to our events and discussions

OTT & Health Warnings
Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Time: 2:30 PM onwards

We have curated a reading list for you to brush-up your knowledge about the topics we plan to cover and to help you prepare for an interactive discussion.

On the new rules and commentary by stakeholders:

  1. What are the new tobacco regulations for OTT platforms?
  2. OTT Tobacco Rules Issued In A “Non-Transparent And Non-Inclusive” Manner: IFF Writes To Health Ministry
  3. Summary: Information Technology Rules 2021 And OTT Streaming Services
  4. The Effectiveness of Tobacco Disclaimers on OTT Content Services
  5. How do smokers respond to pictorial and threatening tobacco warnings? (A Study)
  6. Anti-tobacco health warnings for OTT content: Should OTT be treated at par with theatres and television?
  7. Govt should scrap anti-tobacco warning rules for OTTs: Prahlad Kakkar
  8. OTT shows told to put anti-tobacco warning; makers ask for data to prove the impact
  9. IAMAI Writes To Health Ministry Against OTT Anti-Tobacco Warning Norms
  10. Is Union Health Ministry’s set of guidelines for OTT regarding depiction of tobacco products a step in the right direction?

For historical context:

  1. Anurag Kashyap v. Union of India (A 2014 petition regarding anti-tobacco ads in films.)
  2. Mahesh Bhatt v. Union of India (A 2008 case in Delhi High Court against certain provisions of the COTPA Rules)
  3. Tobacco imagery in entertainment media: evolution of tobacco-free movies and television programmes rules in India

On OTT content regulation:

  1. A Complete Guide To OTT Streaming Content Regulation In India
  2. OTT Streaming Regulations Don’t Have “Teeth”: Supreme Court To Govt
  3. Disappointing Mainstream Media Misses The Point On OTT Streaming Regulation
  4. New Regulations On OTT Players Will Curtail Innovation: Broadband India Forum President
  5. Summary: IAMAI’s Implementation Toolkit For Streaming Self-Regulation
  6. OTT Streaming Services Now Have An Almost Identical Legal Framework To Cable TV In India
  7. The TRAI Has No Grounds For Recommending Regulation Of OTTs

MediaNama discussions on content regulation in the past:

  1. What Led To TRAI’s Interest In Content Regulation? Abhishek Malhotra Speaks At #NAMA
  2. Will Self-Regulation By Streaming Platforms Help Curb Harmful Content? #NAMA
  3. How Can The Digital India Act Develop A Transparent And Fair Content Regulation Framework? #NAMA
  4. #NAMApolicy Mumbai: Online Entertainment Content Regulation

Remember, this is a curated, invite-only discussion that requires you to sign-up, so don’t forget to apply to attend. MediaNama is hosting this discussion with support from Koan Advisory Group.

  • Application does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation before June 28, 2023, for the discussion.
  • MediaNama’s subscribers, however, get guaranteed access to all our events. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama's event.

Written By
Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

