Reading List: OTT & Health Warnings, 28th June #Ad

MediaNama is hosting a virtual discussion on ‘OTT & Health Warnings’ on June 28, 2023. Focusing on the new guidelines issued by India’s Health Ministry for anti-tobacco warnings in OTT content, we will talk about the challenges in implementing these rules, the impact on creative freedom and the jurisdictional uncertainties that exist in regulating OTT platforms, among other things.

Save the date, block your calendar, and sign up to attend the discussion.

OTT & Health Warnings

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Time: 2:30 PM onwards

We have curated a reading list for you to brush-up your knowledge about the topics we plan to cover and to help you prepare for an interactive discussion.

On the new rules and commentary by stakeholders:

For historical context:

On OTT content regulation:

MediaNama discussions on content regulation in the past:

Remember, this is a curated, invite-only discussion that requires you to sign-up, so don’t forget to apply to attend. MediaNama is hosting this discussion with support from Koan Advisory Group.

In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we'll send you a confirmation before June 28, 2023, for the discussion.

Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

