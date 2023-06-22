Reading List: OTT & Health Warnings, 28th June #Ad

MediaNama is hosting a virtual discussion on ‘OTT & Health Warnings’ on June 28, 2023. Focusing on the new guidelines issued by India’s Health Ministry for anti-tobacco warnings in OTT content, we will talk about the challenges in implementing these rules, the impact on creative freedom and the jurisdictional uncertainties that exist in regulating OTT platforms, among other things.
OTT & Health Warnings
Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Time: 2:30 PM onwards
We have curated a reading list for you to brush-up your knowledge about the topics we plan to cover and to help you prepare for an interactive discussion.
On the new rules and commentary by stakeholders:
- What are the new tobacco regulations for OTT platforms?
- OTT Tobacco Rules Issued In A “Non-Transparent And Non-Inclusive” Manner: IFF Writes To Health Ministry
- Summary: Information Technology Rules 2021 And OTT Streaming Services
- The Effectiveness of Tobacco Disclaimers on OTT Content Services
- How do smokers respond to pictorial and threatening tobacco warnings? (A Study)
- Anti-tobacco health warnings for OTT content: Should OTT be treated at par with theatres and television?
- Govt should scrap anti-tobacco warning rules for OTTs: Prahlad Kakkar
- OTT shows told to put anti-tobacco warning; makers ask for data to prove the impact
- IAMAI Writes To Health Ministry Against OTT Anti-Tobacco Warning Norms
- Is Union Health Ministry’s set of guidelines for OTT regarding depiction of tobacco products a step in the right direction?
For historical context:
- Anurag Kashyap v. Union of India (A 2014 petition regarding anti-tobacco ads in films.)
- Mahesh Bhatt v. Union of India (A 2008 case in Delhi High Court against certain provisions of the COTPA Rules)
- Tobacco imagery in entertainment media: evolution of tobacco-free movies and television programmes rules in India
On OTT content regulation:
- A Complete Guide To OTT Streaming Content Regulation In India
- OTT Streaming Regulations Don’t Have “Teeth”: Supreme Court To Govt
- Disappointing Mainstream Media Misses The Point On OTT Streaming Regulation
- New Regulations On OTT Players Will Curtail Innovation: Broadband India Forum President
- Summary: IAMAI’s Implementation Toolkit For Streaming Self-Regulation
- OTT Streaming Services Now Have An Almost Identical Legal Framework To Cable TV In India
- The TRAI Has No Grounds For Recommending Regulation Of OTTs
MediaNama discussions on content regulation in the past:
- What Led To TRAI’s Interest In Content Regulation? Abhishek Malhotra Speaks At #NAMA
- Will Self-Regulation By Streaming Platforms Help Curb Harmful Content? #NAMA
- How Can The Digital India Act Develop A Transparent And Fair Content Regulation Framework? #NAMA
- #NAMApolicy Mumbai: Online Entertainment Content Regulation
