The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 7 added the following entities to its Alert List of unauthorized forex trading platforms: QFX Markets (website) 2WinTrade (website) Guru Trade7 Limited (website) Bric Trade (website) Rubik Trade (website) Dream Trade (mobile app) Mini Trade (mobile app) Trust Trade (mobile app) This takes the total number of banned forex trading platforms on the Alert List from 48 to 56. The entities on this list are neither authorized to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) nor to operate electronic trading platforms (ETP) for forex transactions. The central bank also informed citizens that they can check the authorization status of any person or trading platform from the list of authorized persons and authorized ETPs published by the regulator. Misleading ads, agents targeting gullible people, frauds: The RBI had first cautioned against unauthorized forex trading platforms in February 2022 after it noticed misleading advertisements of such platforms offering forex trading facilities to residents, "including on social media platforms, search engines, Over The Top (OTT) platforms, gaming apps and the like." The central bank also noted that it received reports of platforms "engaging agents who personally contact gullible people to undertake forex trading/investment schemes and entice them with promises of disproportionate/exorbitant returns." There were also reports of frauds committed by such illegal platforms, with many residents losing money through such schemes, RBI added. The RBI then issued an Alert List in September 2022 after continuing to receive complaints about illegal trading platforms.…
News
RBI adds eight more entities to list of banned forex trading platforms
The RBI had first cautioned against unauthorized forex trading platforms in February 2022 after it noticed misleading advertisements
Latest Headlines
- RBI adds eight more entities to list of banned forex trading platforms June 9, 2023
- Video: Why are civil society organizations opposing the proposed Aadhaar related amendments? June 9, 2023
- Madras HC extends interim relief from Google Play Billing to more Indian startups June 9, 2023
- UK to Host “First Major Global Summit on AI Safety” this Autumn, Has “Global Duty” to Ensure Safe AI June 9, 2023
- Another defamation case against OpenAI in US, complainant claims to be victim of AI hallucination June 9, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login