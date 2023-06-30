Rakesh Maheshwari Flags Lack of Transparency and Stakeholder Consultation in New OTT Anti-Tobacco Rules

“The process could have been more transparent. You need to follow a process in the government, particularly whenever any new subordinate legislation or amendment to a subordinate legislation is brought in. It appears that no such consultation with the stakeholders or public has been done. Maybe because it just happened on the tobacco day…there was a hurry in releasing the rules,” observed Rakesh Maheshwari, Former Sr. Director and Group Coordinator, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, at MediaNama’s virtual panel discussion ‘OTT & Health Warnings’ on June 28, 2023.

Maheshwari was speaking about the latest guidelines for anti-tobacco warnings on OTT content services issued by India’s Health Ministry on World Tobacco Day this year. The new rules are introduced as the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Amendment Rules, 2023. Read about the guidelines here.

In this conversation with MediaNama Founder and Editor Nikhil Pahwa, Maheshwari, who has contributed to the development of a regulatory framework for online content publishers, has addressed some key questions regarding the objective of the new rules, the regulatory uncertainties that exist, and the process of the introduction of the amendment.

Here are the edited excerpts from the interview:

Pahwa: You’re someone who architected the IT Rules in 2020 that included disclaimers related to age and smoking already. Do you think there was a need for these rules in addition to what you’ve done?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Maheshwari: See, my view is the intent per se. And I don’t challenge the intent – the intent appears to be okay. Maybe there is an attempt by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to bring parity with respect to theatres. One, in the theatre, it’s a movie of, let’s say, around two hours and therefore spending two minutes, five minutes, or maybe you can always decide when to reach when the movie starts, and you are mentally prepared for what is there. In the OTT scenario,…you always have a choice between what to see and what not to see. Therefore, if you know that there is going to be a 30-second or followed by another 20 seconds of program, they will like to skip it. Comparing OTT directly with what you see in theatre may not be appropriate. I do strongly believe that there is a need to interact further with the Ministry, MoHFW, as well as MIB (Ministry of Information and Broadcasting), and to see that while the desired impact is achieved, the means need to be reviewed.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

The second part is that, of course, there are smaller as well as bigger players…measuring everybody with the same stick may not be proper. Lastly, what is the mood when you are looking at consuming the OTT program? That’s one part. The second part, of course, is that you are paying for it. When you are subscribing, for example…it’s quite possible that I’m wanting to look for an ad-free scenario. Now, if there are such ads brought in for tobacco, maybe possibly tomorrow you may think of bringing in some new material to be brought in because of the statutory requirement. The precedent is wrong, and this is what needs to be corrected. Once again, I would like to conclude that maybe different and innovative means of fulfilling the intent should have been the motto rather than just communicating it without the consultation process.

Pahwa: There is a need for impact assessment-driven and evidence-based policy making. Are you aware of any impact assessment that has been done by the Ministry in formulating these regulations?

Maheshwari: No, it appears that maybe such a study has not been done. If there is any study which is available and convey as to how we are making these changes, that means there has to be a dialogue, ideally before the amendments are made. But, even when the amendments have already been conveyed, there has to be a better communication between the ministry and the stakeholders. Then, SRBs (self-regulatory bodies) are also there. Then, there are self-regulatory bodies [Level II mechanism for regulation of publishers under IT Rules 2021]…they also should be in a position to convey their views. Definitely, they act as an interface between the OTT platforms and the government. To that extent, they would have also been a very good…stakeholder in this particular case, and their views could have been useful.

Check out the video of the complete panel discussion:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Pahwa: If you go back to the IT rules, the MIB part of the rules was also not up for public consultation. There were two or three meetings that were held with industry stakeholders, but not a public consultation as is required under the rule making process.

Maheshwari: I’ll personally not like to go into those details, but I’m sure as far as the Ministry of Electronics and IT is concerned, we did go in for the consultations. We did share all the feedback which was received at that particular time. Of course, because of the PDP bill also…we were, in fact tracking what was the progress… in the PDP bill in the Parliament, but we were not really able to have further discussion because of the overlap. As regards the MIB part, consultations did take place, particularly with the VOD-based OTT platforms. I’m not really sure whether the consultations did take place with the online news platforms also or not. But once again, the intent remains the same that anything and everything which you wish to bring into the public domain and which impacts not only the stakeholders in terms of the industry, but also the users, there should always be a reasonable public consultation to create confidence in all their stakeholders.

Pahwa: Maybe also as a part of information and evidence gathering, not just creating confidence. But just on a more philosophical note, there is a very clear in the IT rules an age gating display that is required. Shouldn’t grownups be allowed to..take their own decisions around what they watch in a purely private space? Should the state really be getting into people’s bedroom and addressing how they’re viewing content?

Maheshwari: Once again, please understand the state’s objective. Even when you are, say, for example, going and watching maybe a movie which has been rated A, the same kind of, I should say, advertisements and messages are communicated even in a theatre. It’s not that when you are mature or when it is 18 rating or maybe it is 16 rating that you don’t have to be informed. It is always desirable to inform. I do believe that maybe platforms also need to look back as to how effective their system of age-gating is, particularly because at least I have not been able to see as to how effective it is. If I’m not able to see and utilise this particular feature, maybe many of the people who are subscribing to the OTT platforms may not be able to use it. To that extent, there is a need to once again engage. In any case, rules have not really become effective as yet. It’s not that the things have just been carved out in stone. I always believe there is a possibility to relook, once again engage with the ministry, engage with both the ministries, Ministry of I&B and Ministry of Health, and to see that what can be the best possible scenario.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Pahwa: I understand that the intent is to warn people about the negative impacts of tobacco, but there are also other instances like I said drug abuse, animal cruelty. How do you deal with this plethora? There are, for example, evil characters that are shown doing evil things in say, in shows all the time. That is a part of the creative process.

Maheshwari: One thing is, of course, you are segregating it through age-gating. Second is, particularly with respect to the illicit drugs and the drugs that you mentioned in the beginning. See, because unless they have been specifically mentioned in the program, there is once again no need of unnecessarily showing certain warnings also. But maybe it’s an attempt by the ministry to create awareness about the ill effects of certain products which are widely used and particularly are shown in the programs which are shown in the context as if it is the dada who is trying to use…tobacco products and is probably shown to be more masculine. That is where I do believe once again…what should have been particularly reviewed, particularly because programs are of various duration and the user has the flexibility all the time. If you are not allowing user to maybe skip [the warnings], that also creates a negative sentiment and the user will always have the ability to flip to other program, which is not the case of theatre. While some sort of an equivalence has been tried to be done, it has to be seen that it is not exactly the equivalence which you have really been able to achieve. That is where my point once again remains that there is a need to once again engage with the corresponding ministries to be able to convey your point and let’s hope it works.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Also Read: