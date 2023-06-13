wordpress blog stats
“This Is An Outright Lie By @jack”: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Spars with Twitter Founder Over Free Speech Restrictions in India

Chandrasekhar rebutted that Twitter had been repeatedly non-compliant with India’s IT laws between 2020 and 2022

Published

Twitter Co-founder and ex-CEO Jack Dorsey's allegations on the Indian government's censorship requests haven't gone down well with India's Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. "India, for example, is a country that had many [content takedown] requests for us around the farmer's protests, around particular journalists that were critical of the government," Dorsey said in an interview with the YouTube channel "Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar" posted on Twitter yesterday. "It manifested in ways such that we were shut down in India, which is a very large market for us. [The government said] 'We will raid the homes of your employees,' which they did. [The government also said] 'We will shut down your offices if you don't follow suit'". With a hint of a smile he added, "This is India, a democratic country." Following Dorsey's allegations Chandrasekhar testily replied that "this is an outright lie by @jack - perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of twitters history." Chandrasekhar rebutted that while Twitter had been repeatedly non-compliant with India's IT laws between 2020 and 2022, no Twitter employee was jailed, nor were the company's India operations shut down. On the farmer's protests, Chandrasekhar said that there was "definitely fake" misinformation floating on the platform that the government was obliged to remove as it could further inflame the "situation". "There is ample evidence now in public domain abt Jacks [sic] twitter's arbitrary, blatantly partisan n discriminatory conduct and misuse of its power on its platform during that period," Chandrasekhar…

Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

