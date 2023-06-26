Phonepe on June 23 announced its foray into merchant lending, allowing banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to provide loans to its merchant base through the PhonePe for Business app. The Walmart-backed payments company has over 35 million merchants, mostly consisting of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). These businesses now have easier access to credit. "SMEs in India have long faced challenges in accessing organized credit, impeding their growth and hindering their potential. Understanding this unmet need, PhonePe has designed a seamless end-to-end journey on the PhonePe for Business app, ensuring that loans are approved by lending partners in a matter of minutes." — Phonepe The payments company now joins Paytm and Bharatpe, who are already into merchant lending and derive significant chunks of their revenue from the same. Loan size and eligibility: According to Economic Times, merchants can avail of loans ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 5 lakhs. To be an eligible merchant, the merchant should have used the app actively over the last six months and processed more than Rs 25,000 per month for these six months through their PhonePe QR code stickers. Phonepe has facilitated the disbursal of over 20,000 loans since May 2023 during a pilot run of the program, the company informed. Phonepe's strength in evaluating the creditworthiness of businesses: "One of the distinguishing factors that sets PhonePe apart is its strong engagement with merchants in the payments business. The company’s in-depth understanding of a merchant’s transactional behavior is a strong dimension that validates…
News
Phonepe launches lending service for merchants
PhonePe will now allow banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to provide loans to its merchant base through the PhonePe for Business app.
Latest Headlines
- Phonepe launches lending service for merchants June 26, 2023
- India Relaxes Export Norms for Drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Meant for Civilian Use Cases June 26, 2023
- Over 1 lakh ChatGPT accounts compromised as of May 2023, Group IB claims June 26, 2023
- Meta Soon to Pull Plug On News on Facebook and Instagram for All Canadian Users June 26, 2023
- YouTube Creators Can Soon Use AI to Dub their Videos in Other Languages June 26, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login