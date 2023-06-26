Phonepe launches lending service for merchants

Phonepe on June 23 announced its foray into merchant lending, allowing banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to provide loans to its merchant base through the PhonePe for Business app. The Walmart-backed payments company has over 35 million merchants, mostly consisting of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). These businesses now have easier access to credit. "SMEs in India have long faced challenges in accessing organized credit, impeding their growth and hindering their potential. Understanding this unmet need, PhonePe has designed a seamless end-to-end journey on the PhonePe for Business app, ensuring that loans are approved by lending partners in a matter of minutes." — Phonepe The payments company now joins Paytm and Bharatpe, who are already into merchant lending and derive significant chunks of their revenue from the same. Loan size and eligibility: According to Economic Times, merchants can avail of loans ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 5 lakhs. To be an eligible merchant, the merchant should have used the app actively over the last six months and processed more than Rs 25,000 per month for these six months through their PhonePe QR code stickers. Phonepe has facilitated the disbursal of over 20,000 loans since May 2023 during a pilot run of the program, the company informed. Phonepe's strength in evaluating the creditworthiness of businesses: "One of the distinguishing factors that sets PhonePe apart is its strong engagement with merchants in the payments business. The company’s in-depth understanding of a merchant’s transactional behavior is a strong dimension that validates…

