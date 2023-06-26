wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Phonepe launches lending service for merchants

PhonePe will now allow banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to provide loans to its merchant base through the PhonePe for Business app.

Published

Phonepe on June 23 announced its foray into merchant lending, allowing banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to provide loans to its merchant base through the PhonePe for Business app. The Walmart-backed payments company has over 35 million merchants, mostly consisting of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). These businesses now have easier access to credit. "SMEs in India have long faced challenges in accessing organized credit, impeding their growth and hindering their potential. Understanding this unmet need, PhonePe has designed a seamless end-to-end journey on the PhonePe for Business app, ensuring that loans are approved by lending partners in a matter of minutes." — Phonepe The payments company now joins Paytm and Bharatpe, who are already into merchant lending and derive significant chunks of their revenue from the same. Loan size and eligibility: According to Economic Times, merchants can avail of loans ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 5 lakhs. To be an eligible merchant, the merchant should have used the app actively over the last six months and processed more than Rs 25,000 per month for these six months through their PhonePe QR code stickers. Phonepe has facilitated the disbursal of over 20,000 loans since May 2023 during a pilot run of the program, the company informed. Phonepe's strength in evaluating the creditworthiness of businesses: "One of the distinguishing factors that sets PhonePe apart is its strong engagement with merchants in the payments business. The company’s in-depth understanding of a merchant’s transactional behavior is a strong dimension that validates…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ