wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

Indian government will certify permissible online games until SRO is formed: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The amended IT Rules, however, don’t have any provision that allows the government to carry out the certification process

Published

The IT Ministry will certify permissible online games until the online gaming industry forms a self-regulatory organisation (SRO), Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar informed, Economic Times reported on May 31. The recent amendments to the IT Rules require real money games to be certified by a government-approved SRO, and intermediaries, including online gaming platforms and app stores, are only allowed to host such certified real money games. However, no SRB has been formed and approved by the government for this purpose to date. "We can’t keep things hanging, waiting for an SRO. In the interim, the government can certify what is a permissible game, what is wagering, what is not wagering.” — Rajeev Chandrasekhar to ET The amended IT Rules, however, don't have any provision that allows the government to carry out the certification process, making the legality of this move questionable. Furthermore, the government's certification process could shape the way any future SRB certifies games, thus placing certain informal expectations on SRBs. How is it self-regulation then? This decision by the government comes after Economic Times on May 30 reported that Apple has asked the Indian government for a "concrete reason or a legal requirement" to comply with the government's February directive to take down betting apps from the App Store. Reacting to this article, Chandrasekhar told ET that the government will write to all major intermediaries informing them that the government will carry out the certification of real money games in the interim and that…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ