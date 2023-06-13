“…The recommendation of the OECD [Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development] is technology neutral. And the point is, if you go ahead with biometrics [as part of digital identity] because it makes sense using it in the national context, make sure you have the proper safeguards in place. But we [OECD] don't say just go for it. We say if you go for it, which can be a choice that makes sense, then you do it in a proper way,” said Barbara Ubaldi, Acting Head of the Division on Open and Innovative Governments, OECD in response to a query on biometric usage in digital identities during the Global Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Summit in Pune on June 13, 2023. During a session on ‘Digital Identities for empowering people,’ an audience member asked Ubaldi and Jonathan Marskell, Senior Program Officer, World Bank, “In the Western cultural context, giving away your biometrics is something unheard of. I was told about the disaster with Australia card and why those memories are still there. How are you persuading Western countries to part with biometrics even when they see value in going ahead with a stack like the one India has done?” Why it matters: Biometrics is steadily gaining popularity as a means of identity verification within the Indian administration. We have already heard of government departments and even college universities using biometrics to record people’s attendance. Face authentication is also being used for applications like Digi Yatra. However, this enthusiasm for biometric verification is not echoed in…
Not keen on the use of biometrics for digital identities: OECD and World Bank speakers at the Global DPI Summit
“If you can avoid using biometrics and achieve the same outcomes, that’s a good thing. We’re not persuading countries to use any particular technology.”
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
