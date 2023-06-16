This is a special newsletter that went out to MediaNama subscribers on June 16, 2023. Welcome to this month's edition of our Talking Points newsletter, where we bring you a curated list of things to think about in tech policy: something that you can bring up to spark a discussion or debate. How is the IT Ministry doing things under the IT Rules that the IT Rules don’t allow? [Sarvesh Mathi] Two recent developments around the IT Rules, 2021 make me wonder if the Indian government has a different set of IT Rules than the one notified to the public through the Gazette. The first instance is from April when reports claimed that the IT Ministry has given the go-ahead to the Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) to set up a self-regulatory organization (SRO) for Indian fact-checkers for non-government-related content. The second instance is from last month when Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the IT Ministry will certify permissible online real money games until the gaming industry forms an SRO. The problem with both these developments is that no part of the rules seems to allow this. There is neither a provision that allows the government to approve an SRO for fact-checkers nor a provision that allows the government to certify permissible online games. The recently amended IT Rules clearly state that 1) the government can notify a fact-checking unit for government-related news, and separately, 2) a gaming industry SRO approved by the government can certify online real money games. Where the…
Special Newsletter: 10 Talking Points—May Edition
We present you a thought-provoking selection of topics to ignite tech policy discussions and debates.
