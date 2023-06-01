wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Parliament member John Brittas writes to PM Modi, flags concerns about rising Aadhaar-enabled payment frauds

The MP’s letter comes at a time when multiple states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Haryana, have witnessed a growth in AePS-related frauds

Published

Member of Parliament John Brittas, Communist Party of India (Marxist), wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 31 urging the government to take cognisance of the cybercrimes and rising instances of financial frauds associated with the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AsPS), according to a report by Hindustan Times. The letter also urged the Prime Minister to direct the Finance Ministry and the IT Ministry to look into the matter. The MP’s letter comes at a time when multiple states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Haryana, have witnessed a growth in AePS-related frauds. These crimes mainly include cloning people’s Aadhaar-linked biometrics and using them to siphon off people’s money from bank accounts (we have reported such cases before). Recently, the Telangana police issued an alert on the AePS fraud cautioning residents to disable their biometrics from Aadhaar if they lose money from their AePS-linked account. Key points from the letter: The letter, reviewed by Hindustan Times, states that AePS is used as a primary tool for perpetrating these crimes. It highlights the concern that while AePS was deployed for objectives like financial inclusion, the tool is being misused to “deceive the very people it was designed to assist”. According to Brittas, though AePS is not as popular as UPI, it is important to note that an average cash withdrawal of Rs 1000 crores is carried out using this mechanism every day. Brittas cites experts’ observations that the proliferation of Aadhaar numbers and other details into different datasets and in various…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ