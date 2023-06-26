wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Stakeholders ask Indian government for more open consultation on Digital Competition Act

The stakeholders also urged the government to consider the bill’s impact on consumers and small businesses, and to also publish comments received by them as part of the public consultation.

Published

Nearly sixty stakeholders have written a letter to India's Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) asking for more transparent and open consultation around the proposed Digital Competition Act, which is reportedly in the final stages of drafting by the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL). "We are concerned that the proposed Digital Competition Act would impact a wide range of subjects, such as digital inclusivity, user experience, data protection & security, foreign investment, cost of doing digital business for MSMEs, indirect impact on cost for consumers, etc. We feel that at present this important discourse is informed by only a few stakeholders even though the proposed law directly and indirectly affects a much wider range of stakeholders." — Open letter to MCA The letter dated June 26 also urges the Ministry to take into consideration the impact of the bill on: Consumers: "Historically it took a long time for technologies like the cellular telephone to become mainstream in India but today the most advanced hardware and software technologies are made available to Indian citizens almost immediately with their global launch. Keeping this in mind, only 2-3 legal systems have adopted ex-ante laws globally. If India also introduces a prescriptive ex-ante law then India may no longer be the 'first market' for newer technologies." Small businesses: "An overwhelming number of Indian citizens today have embraced entrepreneurship and are reaching out to customers globally. This has been possible largely due to the advent of technological tools including advertisement and other platform tools provided…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ