wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Karnataka HC Refuses to Quash FIR Over Congress Video Using Copyrighted KGF-2 Music

The FIR pertains to the use of music from the Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 in a promotional video for Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign

Published

We missed this earlier: On Wednesday, the Karnataka High Court refused to quash an FIR filed by MRT Music against senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Supriya Shirnate, LiveLaw reported. The music company alleged that the Congress had used its copyrighted music from the Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 in a promotional video for the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign. Justice M. Nagaprasanna observed that the Congress appeared to have tampered with the music file's "source code, which would amount to infringement. Copyright of complainant is taken for granted and therefore prima facie all this requires investigation". The FIR invoked Sections 120-B (punishments for criminal conspiracy), Section 403 (dishonest appropriation of property), and Section 465 (punishments for forgery) read with Section 34 (acts done by people to further a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. It also invoked Section 63 of the Copyright Act (which punishes knowing infringement of copyright) and Section 66 of the IT Act (punishing computer-related offences). Why it matters: The case sheds light on how Indian courts are interpreting cases of 'intentional' copyright infringement—which may also help establish more parameters for the fair use of copyrighted content in the country. The Court had previously reserved its verdict in the matter on June 23rd after hearing both parties. Appealing for the music company's owner M. Naveen Kumar, Senior Advocate S. Sriranga and Advocate Pranav Kumar Mysore argued the accused had not only "taken" the source code for the music, but meddled with it and later superimposed a video…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ