We missed this earlier: On Wednesday, the Karnataka High Court refused to quash an FIR filed by MRT Music against senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Supriya Shirnate, LiveLaw reported. The music company alleged that the Congress had used its copyrighted music from the Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 in a promotional video for the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign. Justice M. Nagaprasanna observed that the Congress appeared to have tampered with the music file's "source code, which would amount to infringement. Copyright of complainant is taken for granted and therefore prima facie all this requires investigation". The FIR invoked Sections 120-B (punishments for criminal conspiracy), Section 403 (dishonest appropriation of property), and Section 465 (punishments for forgery) read with Section 34 (acts done by people to further a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. It also invoked Section 63 of the Copyright Act (which punishes knowing infringement of copyright) and Section 66 of the IT Act (punishing computer-related offences). Why it matters: The case sheds light on how Indian courts are interpreting cases of 'intentional' copyright infringement—which may also help establish more parameters for the fair use of copyrighted content in the country. The Court had previously reserved its verdict in the matter on June 23rd after hearing both parties. Appealing for the music company's owner M. Naveen Kumar, Senior Advocate S. Sriranga and Advocate Pranav Kumar Mysore argued the accused had not only "taken" the source code for the music, but meddled with it and later superimposed a video…
Karnataka HC Refuses to Quash FIR Over Congress Video Using Copyrighted KGF-2 Music
The FIR pertains to the use of music from the Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 in a promotional video for Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign
