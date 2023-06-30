wordpress blog stats
Breaking: Karnataka HC Dismisses Twitter’s Petition Challenging Government’s Content Blocking Orders

The verdict brings to an end months of hearings on the constitutionality of government censorship on the Indian Internet

Published

Today, the Karnataka High Court dismissed Twitter’s challenge against 39 of the Indian government’s allegedly overbearing content-blocking orders issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The verdict brings to an end months of hearings on the constitutionality of government censorship on the Indian Internet. “I am convinced of the contentions of the respondent’s side [the Indian government] that they have powers to block not only tweets, but accounts also,” Justice Krishna S. Dixit observed today. 

Justice Dixit also imposed exemplary costs of Rs. 50 lakh on Twitter, payable to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority within 45 days.

Twitter had previously argued that the orders were substantively and procedurally non-compliant with the government’s procedures to block content online, harming the free speech rights of its user-citizens. For example, the government had asked for entire accounts to be blocked, as opposed to individual tweets. It further added that written reasons for blocking should be communicated with citizens beforehand, so they later have the opportunity to challenge the action in court, among other reasons.

The judgment centres around eight questions framed by Justice Dixit (and separately raised by Twitter), of which the following were mentioned in court:

  • Whether Twitter has the locus standi, or capacity to appear in court, as a foreign entity: Justice Dixit ruled in Twitter’s favour. 
  • Whether Section 69A powers can be used to block specific tweets or can extend to entire accounts too: ruling not specified during proceedings. 
  • The legitimacy of non-communication of reasons for blocking: Justice Dixit ruled against Twitter. 
  • No nexus between the reasons and grounds for Section 69A blockings: Justice Dixit ruled against Twitter. 
  • No opportunities of hearings/notice before the government to discuss blockings: Justice Dixit ruled against Twitter, adding that “you [Twitter] have participated in the proceedings, you have admitted this in your pleadings”. 
  • On proportionality, on whether blockings can be infinite or period-specific: Justice Dixit ruled against Twitter. 

Reproducing parts of the verdict in court, Justice Dixit noted:

“Your client [Twitter] was given notices [for content blocking] and two important notices were given to you [by the government] to comply with the blocking orders. Your client did not comply. The punishment for non-compliance [with Section 69A orders] is 7 years imprisonment and/or unlimited fine, but even that didn’t deter your client…You [Twitter] did not give any reasons for why it delayed compliance [with the orders] for over a year. All of a sudden you comply with the orders and knock at the doors of this court…You have also not given details of orders with which you have complied with on particular days.”

The Indian government had previously rebutted that foreign entities like Twitter cannot file fundamental rights challenges in India as foreign companies. Further, it claimed to have followed all necessary steps in the laid-out blocking procedures. Critically, it argued that Twitter cannot act as a suo motu arbiter of free speech online, as doing so would compromise its status as an intermediary protected by India’s safe harbour laws. Remember, safe harbour protects platforms from being held liable for third-party content, as long as they comply with specific Indian laws.

Timeline of the hearings

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society.

