Following the Indian government's stalled plans to fact-check government-related 'misinformation' online, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has now ordered a "police department" in the state to tackle fake news on social media, the Deccan Herald reported. During a meeting with Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Siddaramaiah alleged that there were "indications" that misinformation would be used in the run-up to next year's polls to galvanise communal riots and group attacks. Who will staff this unit? The newly-appointed Chief Minister ordered authorities to re-start the fact-checking team operated by the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate, which was earlier shut down by the previous government led by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019. The Karnataka police's cybercrime unit has also been directed to submit monthly reports on their actions against fake news. Speaking to News18, Karnataka's Minister for IT and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge added that the fact-checking unit will address fake "ideas or news" on social media violating India's Information Technology Act, 2000. It will be established in collaboration with the state's Home Department. Sources speaking to News18 added that the unit will 'closely monitor' social media handles spreading fake news. MediaNama has reached out to Kharge for clarifications on the unit. India's Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised the unit, arguing that while the Indian government's fact-check unit will only label misinformation as 'false' online, the Karnataka fact-check unit will 'criminalise' misinformation. Difference btwn Rahuls Cong govts (+ Allies @mkstalin , @pinarayivijayan , @PawarSpeaks etc) n PM @narendramodi ji govt is starkly clear in approach to Fact Checking n…
News
Karnataka CM Orders Police to Tackle Fake News Online, Warns of Misinformation Misuse In Run-Up to 2024 Polls
Criticizing the move, the IT Minister said that while the Indian government’s fact-check unit will only label misinformation as ‘false’ online, the one in Karnataka will ‘criminalise’ misinformation.
Latest Headlines
- Video: Tech experts Srinivas Kodali and Srikanth L answer some of the burning questions on the Co-WIN data leak June 21, 2023
- Karnataka CM Orders Police to Tackle Fake News Online, Warns of Misinformation Misuse In Run-Up to 2024 Polls June 21, 2023
- Short Video Platform Chingari Lays Off 20% of its Workforce June 21, 2023
- Event Report: MarketsNama 2023, Delhi, 19th May June 21, 2023
- French Co IDEMIA to Implement DigiYatra Facial Recognition Boarding at GMR’s Delhi, Goa, Hyd Airports June 21, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login