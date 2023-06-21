Karnataka CM Orders Police to Tackle Fake News Online, Warns of Misinformation Misuse In Run-Up to 2024 Polls

Following the Indian government's stalled plans to fact-check government-related 'misinformation' online, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has now ordered a "police department" in the state to tackle fake news on social media, the Deccan Herald reported. During a meeting with Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Siddaramaiah alleged that there were "indications" that misinformation would be used in the run-up to next year's polls to galvanise communal riots and group attacks. Who will staff this unit? The newly-appointed Chief Minister ordered authorities to re-start the fact-checking team operated by the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate, which was earlier shut down by the previous government led by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019. The Karnataka police's cybercrime unit has also been directed to submit monthly reports on their actions against fake news. Speaking to News18, Karnataka's Minister for IT and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge added that the fact-checking unit will address fake "ideas or news" on social media violating India's Information Technology Act, 2000. It will be established in collaboration with the state's Home Department. Sources speaking to News18 added that the unit will 'closely monitor' social media handles spreading fake news. MediaNama has reached out to Kharge for clarifications on the unit. India's Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised the unit, arguing that while the Indian government's fact-check unit will only label misinformation as 'false' online, the Karnataka fact-check unit will 'criminalise' misinformation. Difference btwn Rahuls Cong govts (+ Allies @mkstalin , @pinarayivijayan , @PawarSpeaks etc) n PM @narendramodi ji govt is starkly clear in approach to Fact Checking n…

