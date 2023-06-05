After Italy and Canada, Japan has joined the list of countries that have cautioned OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, against the use of citizens’ personal information without their permission. According to a report by Reuters, the country’s privacy regulator has warned the company “not to collect sensitive data without people's permission”. The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) of Japan said in a statement, “OpenAI should minimise the sensitive data it collects for machine learning”. The regulator added that it may take further action if there are more concerns. The statement, reviewed by Reuters, could not be found on the official website of the PIPC. Why it matters: Japan’s warning further indicates that countries will not hesitate to act against US-based OpenAI if the company’s operations do not fit with existing data protection laws of the land. While the AI-giant has addressed concerns of the Italian government, a third instance of investigation, if that happens, will require greater efforts to ensure user privacy is not hurt. But, will that come at the cost of further development or training of the AI product? Countries that have warned OpenAI: Italy was the first country to impose a temporary ban on ChatGPT in April over concerns of unlawful use of Italian users’ data. The restriction was lifted in May after the company addressed some of the issues raised by Garante, the Italian privacy regulator. During the course of the investigation, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) also indicated that it has decided to…
News
After Italy and Canada, Japan warns OpenAI against use of people’s data without consent
Japan’s privacy regulator said in a statement that OpenAI should minimise the sensitive data it collects for machine learning
Latest Headlines
- After Italy and Canada, Japan warns OpenAI against use of people’s data without consent June 5, 2023
- Summary: RBI’s draft cybersecurity norms for payment system operators (PSOs) and digital payments June 5, 2023
- Quick Take: YouTube reversing its election misinformation policy is a double-edged sword June 5, 2023
- Delhi HC Directs Indian Kanoon To Mask Name of Rape-Accused in Archived Order, Resurrecting Right to Be Forgotten Debates June 5, 2023
- Netflix, Amazon, Viacom18 to challenge India’s new tobacco guidelines for OTT platforms June 5, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login