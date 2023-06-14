Regulating competition in digital markets has been at the tip of every regulator's tongue. However, while it's often spoken about in the context of e-commerce or advertising, platform dominance can also impact free speech. As Sachin Dhawan of the Centre for Communication Governance explains in this interview with MediaNama's G. Aarathi, this can lead to start-ups leaving the user-generated content market, concentrating more and more of our public speech in the hands of a few large, well-funded companies ready to comply with government diktat. Moving away from centralised platforms, reforming competition law, and promoting community-led platforms may just solve these issues, Dhawan adds. Watch the full interview here: https://youtu.be/6M0kV0-iaHU Also Read: No Consensus That Ex-Ante Regulations Will Address Competition Concerns In Digital Markets: Tech Coalition Digital Competition Law Committee Concludes Stakeholder Discussions: Report How Can The Digital India Act Develop A Transparent And Fair Content Regulation Framework? #NAMA Can Taking Away Safe Harbour Fix Free Speech Issues In An Internet Dominated By A Few Tech Cos? #NAMA
Interview: Sachin Dhawan from CCG-NLUD Talks About Free Speech and Competition In Digital Markets
