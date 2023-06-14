wordpress blog stats
Interview: Sachin Dhawan from CCG-NLUD Talks About Free Speech and Competition In Digital Markets

Regulating competition in digital markets has been at the tip of every regulator's tongue. However, while it's often spoken about in the context of e-commerce or advertising, platform dominance can also impact free speech. As Sachin Dhawan of the Centre for Communication Governance explains in this interview with MediaNama's G. Aarathi, this can lead to start-ups leaving the user-generated content market, concentrating more and more of our public speech in the hands of a few large, well-funded companies ready to comply with government diktat. Moving away from centralised platforms, reforming competition law, and promoting community-led platforms may just solve these issues, Dhawan adds. Watch the full interview here: https://youtu.be/6M0kV0-iaHU   Also Read: No Consensus That Ex-Ante Regulations Will Address Competition Concerns In Digital Markets: Tech Coalition Digital Competition Law Committee Concludes Stakeholder Discussions: Report How Can The Digital India Act Develop A Transparent And Fair Content Regulation Framework? #NAMA Can Taking Away Safe Harbour Fix Free Speech Issues In An Internet Dominated By A Few Tech Cos? #NAMA  

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

