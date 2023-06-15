wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Don’t See Difference Between State and Centre Interpretations, Wagering Still Prohibited Under Gaming Rules: EGF’s Malay Kumar Shukla

In an exclusive interview with MediaNama, E-Gaming Federation Secretary spoke about online gaming rules, TN’s ban on online gambling, and the ideal road ahead for the industry.

Published

"We don’t really see a difference in interpretation when you look at the state gambling laws [which rely on distinctions between games of chance and skill] and the IT Ministry’s provisions in this regard," said the E-Gaming Federation's (EGF) Secretary Malay Kumar Shukla in conversation with MediaNama, when asked about the government's decision to do away with distinctions between games of skill and chance in its newly-notified online gaming rules. "Wagering on an outcome would mean wagering on something on which the person does not have any control—that continues to remain prohibited, as it was in the past, under the gambling laws." The online gaming rules have raised as many questions as they've answered. While the industry has largely celebrated them, questions on the rules' legality, approach to legalising games, and classification of gaming companies as 'intermediaries' remain under-answered in company press releases. Speaking to MediaNama's G. Aarathi, Shukla clarified the advocacy body's stance on some of these issues, while discussing the ideal road ahead for the industry. The E-Gaming Federation's members include Games 24x7, Junglee Games, and Head Digital Works. It has also developed "responsible gaming" standards for member companies to follow. Shukla added that EGF members are in the process of separately forming an online gaming self-regulatory body (SRB) under the rules, and that progress will be seen on this front "very soon". MediaNama: Just to kick things off, what were the major pain points facing the industry and how do the rules solve them? Malay Kumar Shukla: There are two key things [to…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ