India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on June 23 notified an amendment to the Handbook of Procedures 2023, through which it relaxed norms for the export and re-export of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), including drones, remotely piloted air vehicles, and autonomous programmable vehicles. The handbook essentially lays out rules for importers and exporters to ensure implementation of the provisions of the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act and that of the Foreign Trade Policy. The DGFT has said in a notification that SCOMET authorisation will not be required for drones that are capable of a range equal to or less than 25 km delivering a payload of not more than 25 kgs (excluding the software and technology of these items). SCOMET stands for Special Chemicals, Organism, Materials, Equipment and Technologies - these are dual-use items that can be used for both civilian applications and as weapons of mass destruction. The export of SCOMET items is strictly regulated through the policy and procedure laid down by the DGFT. Earlier, all kinds of drones/UAVs were restricted for export under category 5B of the SCOMET list. With the new rule, Indian drone exporters can apply for a one-time license, which will be applicable for three years, under General Authorisation for Export of Drones (GAED), based on certain conditions as listed in the notification. Why it matters: India’s Foreign Policy 2023 lays emphasis on facilitating ease of doing business for exporters, which also covers export control norms for high-end technology items like drones. As drones in India are…
News
India Relaxes Export Norms for Drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Meant for Civilian Use Cases
The move comes alongside the Indian government’s growing interest in boosting the indigenous drone industry through greater investments
Latest Headlines
- India Relaxes Export Norms for Drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Meant for Civilian Use Cases June 26, 2023
- Over 1 lakh ChatGPT accounts compromised as of May 2023, Group IB claims June 26, 2023
- Meta Soon to Pull Plug On News on Facebook and Instagram for All Canadian Users June 26, 2023
- YouTube Creators Can Soon Use AI to Dub their Videos in Other Languages June 26, 2023
- ideaForge is set to make its IPO on June 26: Here’s a closer look June 26, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login