India Relaxes Export Norms for Drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Meant for Civilian Use Cases

India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on June 23 notified an amendment to the Handbook of Procedures 2023, through which it relaxed norms for the export and re-export of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), including drones, remotely piloted air vehicles, and autonomous programmable vehicles. The handbook essentially lays out rules for importers and exporters to ensure implementation of the provisions of the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act and that of the Foreign Trade Policy. The DGFT has said in a notification that SCOMET authorisation will not be required for drones that are capable of a range equal to or less than 25 km delivering a payload of not more than 25 kgs (excluding the software and technology of these items). SCOMET stands for Special Chemicals, Organism, Materials, Equipment and Technologies - these are dual-use items that can be used for both civilian applications and as weapons of mass destruction. The export of SCOMET items is strictly regulated through the policy and procedure laid down by the DGFT. Earlier, all kinds of drones/UAVs were restricted for export under category 5B of the SCOMET list. With the new rule, Indian drone exporters can apply for a one-time license, which will be applicable for three years, under General Authorisation for Export of Drones (GAED), based on certain conditions as listed in the notification. Why it matters: India’s Foreign Policy 2023 lays emphasis on facilitating ease of doing business for exporters, which also covers export control norms for high-end technology items like drones. As drones in India are…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.