Airport operator GMR has selected the French company IDEMIA to implement DigiYatra's facial recognition technology-powered boarding system at the Delhi, Hyderabad, and Goa airports, Times of India reported. IDEMIA's Passenger Flow Facilitation technology will be used to improve the number of passengers cleared, while its anti-spoofing features will enhance security, said GMR's CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar in a statement. All this will be done with "the least manual intervention" possible. The technology is already being used for DigiYatra passengers at Delhi International Airport. Notably, the Times of India reports that IDEMIA is also a technology partner in two other government schemes reliant on identity verification—Jan Dhan Yojna and Aadhaar. The French company has also deployed biometric systems and other technologies at over 250 airports globally. Why it matters: DigiYatra is an example of how seemingly public infrastructure projects backed by private entities raise serious accountability concerns, especially in terms of how the privacy of facial recognition data is protected. On the face of it, Digi Yatra is the government's attempt to streamline airline crowds through "biometric boarding systems"—facial recognition systems are used to verify the identity of the passengers. However, past MediaNama exclusives have revealed that the project is actually managed by a non-profit, the Digi Yatra Foundation. This means that all this facial recognition data could be stored by private entities, who have few obligations to protect privacy (in a data protection law-free India), or to be accountable to the public. Even though the government has since rebutted that Digi Yatra data isn't stored in any central…
News
French Co IDEMIA to Implement DigiYatra Facial Recognition Boarding at GMR’s Delhi, Goa, Hyd Airports
Data safety under the DigiYatra scheme remains a question mark as it does not come under RTI, as reported by MediaNama earlier.
Latest Headlines
- French Co IDEMIA to Implement DigiYatra Facial Recognition Boarding at GMR’s Delhi, Goa, Hyd Airports June 21, 2023
- WhatsApp announces two new privacy features: Silence Unknown Callers, Privacy Checkup June 21, 2023
- IAS Officer Amit Agarwal appointed as the new CEO of UIDAI June 21, 2023
- Why some startups are disagreeing with IAMAI’s stance on digital competition bill and ex-ante regulations June 21, 2023
- An OpenAI White Paper from 2022 reveals that it isn’t as gung-ho about AI regulation as it claims June 20, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login