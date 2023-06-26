ideaForge is set to make its IPO on June 26: Here’s a closer look

Drone manufacturer, ideaForge Technology Ltd., is set to make its initial public offering (IPO) on June 26. The company expects to raise ₹2,400 million from the sale of 37,92,894 fresh issue shares in the IPO at a share price of ₹672. Its promoters are the co-founders of the company, Ankit Mehta, Rahul Singh, and Ashish Bhat.

Besides the issuance of fresh shares, the IPO will also raise capital through an offer for sale by shareholders (a method by which promoters reduce their shareholdings). A total of 4,869,712 Equity Shares are being offered for sale by shareholders for a cumulative price of ₹327 crores. Of those selling their shares, Sundararajan K Pandalgudi is the only investor selling all his shares.

An overview of ideaForge:

Founded in 2007, ideaForge has 50% of the market share in the Indian unmanned aircraft system (UAS) market. The company produces the following:

Hardware, such as UAVs, payloads, batteries, chargers, etc.

Software and embedded sub-systems.

Solutions that enhance the value of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

As of fiscal year 2023, ideaForge’s revenue is split 69.15% to the defense sector and 21.49% to the civil sector. The company has 265 customers, catering to domestic and international customers across defense and civil sectors primarily for surveillance, mapping, and surveying. Its customers include Indian defense forces and civil customers comprising certain of the central armed police

forces, state police departments, disaster management forces, forest departments, private contractors in connection

with smart cities, Pioneer Foundation Engineers Private Limited, and C.E. Info Systems Limited. It currently sells its products to foreign jurisdictions such as the United States and Oman only through re-sellers, it has not detailed its international customers.

ideaForge’s financial condition pre-IPO:

ideaForge earned ₹1,860.07 as of 31 March 2023, of which the sale of products made up ₹1,636.01 million of the revenue and the sale of services made up ₹49.75 million of the revenue. Its income from other sources went was ₹103.95. Both its income from operations and its income from other sources rose between 2023 and 2022.

A breakdown of what the IPO proceeds will be used for:

Repayment of debts: As of April 30, 2023 ideaForge’s aggregated outstanding borrowings amount to ₹851.32 million and it intends to use ₹500.00 million from the net proceeds towards full or partial repayment/ prepayment of all or a portion of the borrowings availed. Some of its major lenders are HDFC Bank Limited, Export-Import Bank of India, and Axis Bank Limited. Working capital requirements (operating expenses): As of November 30, 2022, the company has a total sanctioned limit of working capital facilities of ₹1,777.20 million and has utilized ₹1,290.67 million. It intends to utilize ₹1,350.00 million from the Net Proceeds to fund its business requirements in 2024 and 2025. Investment in product development: It intends to utilize ₹400.00 million from the Net Proceeds towards investment in product development opportunities. It says that it intends to introduce newer versions of its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs aka drones) such as NETRA, SWITCH, and Q6. It says that its focus will be on improving the performance, reliability, and autonomy of the UAVs. General corporate purposes: An undisclosed amount of the proceeds will be directed towards meeting ongoing general corporate exigencies and contingencies and capital expenditure (costs/expenses towards meeting certain business requirements).

Risk factors:

Of the 68 risk factors shared in the draft prospectus, here are some of the important ones:

1. The challenge of receiving certification: “We operate in an industry that is highly regulated and is subject to change. If we fail to comply with the applicable regulations and rules prescribed by the Government of India and the relevant statutory or regulatory bodies, our business, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations will be adversely affected” the company says. It mentions that in order to operate a UAV, a type of certification is required to be obtained from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). These certifications are time-consuming (taking around three months) and involve multiple interactions on the UAV before it is finally approved. If the company fails to receive certification or if the certification takes too long, it would have an adverse impact on the company’s financial condition. To sell the UAVs in a foreign jurisdiction, the company requires export authorization from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (“DGFT”) as UAVs fall under the list of Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment, and Technologies. While it has received export authorization in the past, the same may not always be the case in the future. (Emphasis ours.)

2. Manufacturing licenses: In order to manufacture UAVs, the company is required to obtain an industrial license under the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, of 1951 (this includes intimating the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defense, in case of any change in the management control and ownership pattern). “While we intend to continue to comply with all the conditions of the license, any non-compliance by us of the conditions of the license in the future may lead to the cancellation of our license thereby creating an adverse impact on our financial condition and results of operations,” it says.

3. Reliance on the Indian government: ideaForge has entered into contracts with Indian government entities and heavily depends on these contracts for its revenue. For the six months that ended September 30, 2022, its revenue from sales to GoI entities was ₹1,299.27 million which amounted to 93.11%, of its total revenue from operations for that period. Similar patterns can be observed in 2021 and 2020 as well. “A decline in government budget, reduction in orders, termination of existing contracts, delay of existing contracts, or any kind of adverse change in the Government of India policies for our sector would have a material adverse impact on our business, financial condition, and results of operations,” it says.

4. Inaccurate estimation of product design costs: To enter into government contracts, ideaForge needs to win bids and since the government gives bids on a competitive basis, there can be pressure to keep prices low. “If we fail to accurately estimate our product cost or if we are unable to design, import, or develop the products as per the required specifications, we may lose contracts or may be barred by the authorities to participate in future bids,” it says, which, in turn, can affect its finances.

5. Foreign exchange risks: The company imports certain components of its products such as carbon fibre tubes, landing gear, propellors, motors, and antennas and so fluctuations in the Indian rupee may lead to losses.

6. Failure to expand to drone as a service (DraaS): The company intends to enter the DraaS (allowing users to schedule or request on-demand flights, without the hassle of owning the drone) market to expand its revenue. But it says that “while in the 2022 budget, a need to introduce the DraaS model in India was highlighted, especially in relation to the agriculture sector, thereby creating more growth impetus to this sector, we cannot predict whether such announcements will fructify and whether we will be able to benefit from such announcements”.

7. Failure to expand internationally: The company mentioned that it plans to expand its offerings to the international market such as in Australia, the Middle East, and Africa and other geographies. However, the sale of UAVs in foreign jurisdictions is highly regulated and companies have to obtain export authorizations from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) as UAVs fall under the list of Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment, and Technologies (SCOMET). The company says that it could fail to get this authorization and could also experience losses from changes in law, regulations, and policies in foreign jurisdictions where they currently sell its products or where it plans to sell its products in the future.

8. ideaForge’s business requires significant working capital for manufacturing products, financing inventory, and purchase of critical components. This may get negatively affected in case there are any changes in credit or payment. Delays in payment under our existing contracts or reduction of advance payments due to lower order intake or inventory could adversely affect working capital. “If we are unable to borrow or raise additional financing or furnish bank guarantees in the future, it would adversely impact our business, cash flows, and results of operations,” the company says.

9. The company depends on a single manufacturing facility and thus, any slowdown or shutdown in manufacturing operations could negatively impact it.

10. Dependence on highly skilled employees: The company says that it depends on its ability to recruit and retain employees who have advanced engineering and technical services skills, and such employees tend to be high in demand. “If we are unable to recruit and retain a sufficient number of these employees, then our ability to maintain our competitiveness and grow our business could be negatively affected,” the ideaForge says, pointing out how 40 employees left the company in fiscal year 2023.

