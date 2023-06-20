wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Entrepreneur and Investor Ian Hogarth to Lead UK’s Taskforce Examining AI Risks and Global Guardrails

Some AI companies have promised to give the Taskforce early access to their models for research and safety purposes to help build better evaluations

Published

Tech investor and entrepreneur Ian Hogarth will lead the United Kingdom's Foundation Model Taskforce examining the risks of AI, a government press release dated June 18th announced. Hogarth co-founded concert-discovery platform Songkick in 2007 and also leads Plural, a VC fund. What's this Taskforce about?: Backed by government funding commitments of £100 million (around $128 million), the Taskforce will see experts from the government, industry, and academia come together to examine the risks of AI, research AI safety, and suggest large international-level guardrails to mitigate these risks (such as shared safety and security standards and infrastructure). Some AI companies have promised to give the Taskforce early access to their models "for research and safety purposes to help build better evaluations and help us better understand the opportunities and risks of these systems". Why it matters: Among other responsibilities, Hogarth will be tasked with leading safety research on AI ahead of the United Kingdom's inaugural global AI safety summit to be hosted in autumn this year. The summit is the island nation's bid to establish itself as a frontrunner in shaping global AI diplomacy and regulations and to reiterate its commitment to an "open, democratic international system". The Taskforce's work under Hogarth may end up influencing how discussions on AI risks and safety are framed at the summit. How is India approaching AI regulation? Seemingly, through the prism of user harm—an issue raised as the country took over as Council Chair of the Global Partnership on AI last year. This approach reflects domestic policy approaches—and if the government's…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ