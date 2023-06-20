Tech investor and entrepreneur Ian Hogarth will lead the United Kingdom's Foundation Model Taskforce examining the risks of AI, a government press release dated June 18th announced. Hogarth co-founded concert-discovery platform Songkick in 2007 and also leads Plural, a VC fund. What's this Taskforce about?: Backed by government funding commitments of £100 million (around $128 million), the Taskforce will see experts from the government, industry, and academia come together to examine the risks of AI, research AI safety, and suggest large international-level guardrails to mitigate these risks (such as shared safety and security standards and infrastructure). Some AI companies have promised to give the Taskforce early access to their models "for research and safety purposes to help build better evaluations and help us better understand the opportunities and risks of these systems". Why it matters: Among other responsibilities, Hogarth will be tasked with leading safety research on AI ahead of the United Kingdom's inaugural global AI safety summit to be hosted in autumn this year. The summit is the island nation's bid to establish itself as a frontrunner in shaping global AI diplomacy and regulations and to reiterate its commitment to an "open, democratic international system". The Taskforce's work under Hogarth may end up influencing how discussions on AI risks and safety are framed at the summit. How is India approaching AI regulation? Seemingly, through the prism of user harm—an issue raised as the country took over as Council Chair of the Global Partnership on AI last year. This approach reflects domestic policy approaches—and if the government's…
News
Entrepreneur and Investor Ian Hogarth to Lead UK’s Taskforce Examining AI Risks and Global Guardrails
Some AI companies have promised to give the Taskforce early access to their models for research and safety purposes to help build better evaluations
