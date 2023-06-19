Chinese telecom companies Huawei and ZTE feel the squeeze as EU restricts them from 5G networks

On June 15, the European Union (EU) announced that it supports the decision of multiple member states to restrict Chinese telecom companies Huawei and ZTE from 5G networks classifying them as “high-risk vendors” and that as a result, it considers the two to have materially higher risks than other 5G suppliers. This decision comes as the EU publishes its second progress report on implementing the EU Toolbox on 5G cybersecurity. This toolbox came into force in 2020 and provided a set of measures to mitigate the main cybersecurity risks of 5G networks. “We can't afford to maintain critical dependencies [on Huawei and ZTE] that could become a "weapon" against our interests. That would be too critical a vulnerability and too serious a risk to our common security,” said Thierry Breton, The European Commissioner for Internal Market when discussing the restriction. STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today! Why it matters: According to the EU, the commission will now take measures to avoid exposure of its corporate communications to mobile networks using Huawei and ZTE as suppliers. It will also make sure not to procure new connectivity services that rely on equipment from these suppliers and will work with its member states and telecom operators to make sure that those suppliers are progressively phased out from existing connectivity services of the EU sites. All of this can significantly hamper…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.