wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Chinese telecom companies Huawei and ZTE feel the squeeze as EU restricts them from 5G networks

Classifying them as “high-risk vendors,” EU commissioner said that the EU cannot afford to depend on the two companies as they could become “weapons” against EU’s interests.

Published

On June 15, the European Union (EU) announced that it supports the decision of multiple member states to restrict Chinese telecom companies Huawei and ZTE from 5G networks classifying them as “high-risk vendors” and that as a result, it considers the two to have materially higher risks than other 5G suppliers. This decision comes as the EU publishes its second progress report on implementing the EU Toolbox on 5G cybersecurity. This toolbox came into force in 2020 and provided a set of measures to mitigate the main cybersecurity risks of 5G networks. “We can't afford to maintain critical dependencies [on Huawei and ZTE] that could become a "weapon" against our interests. That would be too critical a vulnerability and too serious a risk to our common security,” said Thierry Breton, The European Commissioner for Internal Market when discussing the restriction.  STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today! Why it matters: According to the EU, the commission will now take measures to avoid exposure of its corporate communications to mobile networks using Huawei and ZTE as suppliers. It will also make sure not to procure new connectivity services that rely on equipment from these suppliers and will work with its member states and telecom operators to make sure that those suppliers are progressively phased out from existing connectivity services of the EU sites. All of this can significantly hamper…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ