Google on June 28 announced the launch of an accelerator program for the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), as part of which the following will be available to businesses who are looking to build or scale their e-commerce operations: ONDC APIs on Google Cloud: Google is open-sourcing a ready implementation of ONDC infrastructure and core application programming interfaces (APIs) on Google Cloud, which could allow network participants (buyer and seller apps) to join ONDC faster, which, in turn, can help speed up the onboarding of sellers and buyers. "Network participants need to implement core and infrastructure APIs in order to join ONDC. This open source solution (by Google) is a ready solution," ONDC CEO T Koshy told Economic Times. Plotch.ai, which provides buyer and seller app solutions, has already partnered with Google to use this open-source solution and is expected to launch the "ONDC-in-a-Box" service in July for businesses looking to launch on ONDC, Economic Times reported. Retail search AI: Access to Google's Discovery AI for Retail technology that will allow ONDC participants to provide Google-quality search on their apps. PaLM API: Access to PaLM API, which is Google's large language model for generative AI, to help generate descriptions of catalogs. "Generative AI can be useful when you're taking a product description or product category and translating it into another language," Will Grannis, chief technology officer of Google Cloud, explained to Economic Times. Address descriptors on Google Maps: Address descriptors on Google Maps will allow delivery personnel to find…
What is Google's ONDC Accelerator Program
Google is open-sourcing a ready implementation of ONDC infrastructure and core application programming interfaces (APIs) on Google Cloud
