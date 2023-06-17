wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

Google Anti-Trust Case: Competition Commission of India Appeals against NCLAT’s Order

The judgment in question upheld the Rs 1337.76 crore fine imposed by CCI but did not uphold all of CCI’s complaints against the company.

Published

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has filed an appeal in Supreme Court against the judgment of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in the case against Google’s violation of anti-trust provisions, according to Moneycontrol.  The judgment in question, reviewed by MediaNama, upheld the Rs 1337.76 crore fine imposed by CCI but, at the same time, did not uphold all of CCI’s complaints against the company. For instance, it allowed Google to warn its users about sideloading (downloading apps outside the Google PlayStore) and said that Google does not need to share its API (Application Programming Interface) with third-party apps. It also said that the pre-installation of Google applications by smartphone manufacturers is not an unfair practice and that the inability to uninstall Google apps does not give rise to competition.   Some context please: In April 2019, three Android consumers filed an anti-trust case against Google’s market dominance in:  The Indian smartphone operating system market (Android) The app store market for Android smartphones (PlayStore) The market for general web services (Google search) The market for non-OS specific mobile web browsers in India (Chrome) The market for online video hosting platforms (OVHP) in India. (YouTube) This complaint was heard by the CCI, and it ultimately decided against Google and said that Google must take away its side-loading restrictions, must not force phone manufacturers to pre-install Google applications, and must allow users to choose their phone’s default search engines. These were only some of the many stringent modifications that the CCI asked Google to adhere…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ