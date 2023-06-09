"The potential of AI, especially generative AI, is immense. However, in the pursuit of progress within these new frontiers of innovation, there needs to be clear industry security standards for building and deploying this technology in a responsible manner," said Google in a blog announcing its Secure AI Framework (SAIF) yesterday. The "conceptual framework to help collaboratively secure AI technology" hopes to assist public and private companies in deploying secure-by-default AI models. "SAIF is designed to help mitigate risks specific to AI systems like stealing the model, data poisoning of the training data, injecting malicious inputs through prompt injection, and extracting confidential information in the training data," the blog post added. Why it matters: AI's taking the world by storm—and tech's top brass is already calling for introspection over its 'doomsday' deployment. As companies continue to push the innovation envelope in the absence of AI laws, guiding principles, whether from governments or the private sector, can provide a benchmark for trust and safety processes. The six core elements of Google's SAIF: The principles include: Strengthening the AI ecosystem's security foundations: This includes leveraging "secure-by-default infrastructure" protections to secure AI systems, users, and applications. Organisational expertise needs to be developed to keep up with advancements in AI and adapt infrastructure protections accordingly. Bringing AI into an organisation's "threat universe": Organisations should swiftly detect and respond to AI cyber-incidents by extending threat intelligence to them. This involves detecting anomalies by monitoring generative AI systems' inputs and outputs and anticipating attacks using threat intelligence. This requires collaboration with an organisation's counter-abuse,…
News
Google Announces “Secure AI Framework” to Help Companies Deploy “Secure-By-Default” AI Systems
AI’s taking the world by storm—and tech’s top brass is already calling for introspection over its ‘doomsday’ deployment.
Latest Headlines
- Google Announces “Secure AI Framework” to Help Companies Deploy “Secure-By-Default” AI Systems June 9, 2023
- RBI adds eight more entities to list of banned forex trading platforms June 9, 2023
- Video: Why are civil society organizations opposing the proposed Aadhaar related amendments? June 9, 2023
- Madras HC extends interim relief from Google Play Billing to more Indian startups June 9, 2023
- UK to Host “First Major Global Summit on AI Safety” this Autumn, Has “Global Duty” to Ensure Safe AI June 9, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login