Global DPI Summit: Experts discuss the role of digitization in healthcare and education sector

From DPI’s role in achieving Sustainable Development Goals to reducing administrative load on teachers via AI use, experts discussed DPI and its role in healthcare and education at the G20 event.

Published

“… the UPI apps today operate [with] NPCI rails, and then they connect to the banking systems [and] there are front facing applications. A similar experience now is built using the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission where the healthcare service providers such as the ones mentioned here are connected to the rails and hence the delivery of documents, teleconsultation, all health services, would be driven by leveraging the Personal Health Record applications on various stores as well as on the web,” said Vikalp Sahni, Founder & CEO of Eka Care during the Global Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Summit in Pune on June 13, 2023. Sahni was present as a speaker for the ‘DPI for Digital Health and Climate Action’ session along with Martine Bottheim, Acting Ambassador for Norway, and Suhel Bidani, Digital Lead for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF). Participants discussed the role of DPI in India’s healthcare and education sector and the way forward. On Healthcare DPI brings healthcare providers and startups on the same network: Sahni pointed out that India’s healthcare is much more fragmented than its fintech sector. He said that there are over 70,000 healthcare services and 1.4 million doctors across India, and claimed that start-ups/ innovators are leveraging and innovating use-cases for users by becoming a part of the healthcare network. “That's a big fundamental shift in the way healthcare startups are now building innovations on. And I think that's all possible because of this digital public infrastructure. Again, [DPI in healthcare is]in the nascent…

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

