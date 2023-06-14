How Should A Global Digital Public Infrastructure Ecosystem Be Built? Experts Exchange Notes at Global Summit

As the Indian government scrambles to explain a massive data leak emerging from its much-touted COVID-19 digital public infrastructure (DPI) — the CoWin portal, some delegates at the Global DPI summit yesterday stressed that India’s DPI model can improve the lives of citizens the world over.

International institutions have to take the lead in spreading the mantra of the India tech stack as an open, non-proprietary, and scalable architecture, which is unlike what tech companies offer us, said IAS officer Srivatsa Krishna, during the “Building the Global DPI Ecosystem” session.

“It is a remarkable model,” Krishna argued. “We have moved away from the Big Tech-centric model, from Europe’s regulation-heavy model, from China’s walled-garden, and we’re moving towards a model where the citizen is only at the centre and the government is only the consent manager. If these institutions can take this model forward…I think we are on the throes of creating a new global architecture. Publications like The Economist don’t understand this. If you look at their recent article, while they praised DPI and India Stack a lot, at the end there was something about human rights and democracy, not connected to it at all. It’s always easy to blame Narendra Modi when the cow next door doesn’t give milk. But, what we must realise is India is doing something at a population scale of 1.4 billion people, and it works. This is the message we need to take to the world.

Why it matters: As the panel unanimously noted, principles of collaboration and inclusive and human-centric design should lie at the heart of DPI—which would imply that human rights should also be considered while developing it. The fact remains that India’s digital public infrastructures have often been privacy invasive in their quest to improve governance. Our privacy law is yet to see the light of day—exposing vulnerable citizens, including those whose data was breached from the government’s COVID-19 vaccination platform to serious privacy harms. Digitization of governance can be useful—however, acknowledging and rectifying the harms of current approaches back home might help promote and develop global-scale DPI systems that are actually citizen-centric.

Four questions countries had for India on DPI Development: Countries were curious about how we achieved across-the-aisle political support to create the India stack, said Krishna. “How could we do this with differing political complexions across India? What did this mean for the accountability of public programs? Second, [they asked] who should fund digital public infrastructure? In Australia [in particular], the question was whether the state or federal governments should be funding these projects.

“The third was on privacy,” Krishna added. “In India, to achieve one-to-one uniqueness in a population with large digital illiteracy, we had to go for biometrics and iris scanning. Remember, Aadhaar is the lowest attribute ID on the planet. Australia uses 100 attributes [for its ID]. The United States’ social security card uses 140 attributes. India uses six—name, gender, phone number, address, iris scan, and fingerprints. People were curious if they could do this without taking fingerprints and iris [data].” Notably, representatives from the World Bank and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development Organisation speaking at the summit didn’t appear to0 keen on using biometrics to authenticate digital identities.

“Fourth, when you look at end-to-end service delivery, how do you separate the decision of a government service from the delivery of a government service?” Krishna continued. “The decision of a government service will always be inside government, perhaps a statutory function. But, the point of delivery of a government service, can be anywhere where someone can bury a piece of silicon and a piece of fibre. How can DPI make that happen faster, cheaper, and better?”

ONDC honcho T. Koshy’s key elements to developing and implementing future DPI: “It has to be ensured that [DPI] design is inclusive, interoperable, and fosters widespread innovation,” said Koshy. “It should also take into consideration practical concerns of implementation. [Also] If we want an inclusive agenda where we want diverse participants to come [use and develop DPI], there should be an appropriate agency responsible for orchestrating this. Their job is orchestration, not control—they should act as an enabler. DPI development and implementation also requires a significant amount of evangelisation, because it’s new. [Finally] There should be a set of people who’ll think with the industry on how it’ll be transformed [by DPI], and help them make that transformation.”

Challenges countries face while developing DPI: “One is [access to] technology,” said Abhishek Singh, President and CEO of the National eGovernance Division. “But there are countries [now] to whom this technology is available that are willing to share it with other countries. Countries may also struggle with capacity and having the right institutions to execute such projects. We’ve also experienced this in India.” Limited resources are another constraint, Singh added.

“There’s such an opportunity of knowledge sharing [between countries developing DPI],” observed Vyjayanti T Desai, Practice Manager at the World Bank. “The way the World Bank supports countries’ capacity building is through analytics and thought leadership, to help understand practices and trends across countries, and to also build advocacy. At the country level, we also provide technical assistance through multi-donor platforms…That financing goes to countries to help them implement their own systems.”

DPI is viewed as a way to accelerate development amidst global slumps: “We’re seeing a surge in demand [from countries] for digital transformation and Digital Public Infrastructure once they see other countries’ experiences [with them],” observed Robert Opp, Chief Digital Officer at the United Nations Development Program. “We’re not on track with the Sustainable Development Goals [set by the United Nations and to be achieved by member nations by 2030]. COVID-19, the war in Ukraine, and the climate crises have caused a reversal in human development indicators over the last few years. When we approach the SDG summit this September, which marks the halfway point [to achieving them], the question on people’s minds is where is the acceleration in human development going to come from.”

Countries are looking at how to adopt what they see elsewhere, Opp continued. “If you look at examples of India and Bangladesh, and other countries that have worked on their DPI, you’re seeing the impact on human wellbeing and GDP.”

ONDC building on titans (read: Aadhaar, UPI) who came before it—T. Koshy explains ONDC to the summit: “ONDC is about the democratisation and transformation of commerce in general, and e-commerce in particular,” Koshy said. “What we expect is that e-commerce, as it is practised today, will be irrelevant, and take a new shape. In a few years’ time, every product and service that is relevant to a broad cross-section of consumers will make their product catalogue visible in an open network using an open protocol. This visibility will help them access the total population as one single market and not silos offered by a few large enterprises or Big Tech firms. Once they’re all on this network, there will be different buying applications which will come and help buyers purchase what is relevant. Any enterprise which wants to be in commerce only has to make their product visible [on ONDC], they won’t have to worry about signing up with a [big] platforms and making those investments. All those practices will have to go. We are building on the titans who came behind us—Aadhaar and UPI formed the foundations on which we are able to build.”

