“… we are talking about public digital infrastructure. So why digital? In the context of healthcare, I would claim that there is no other way out… I mean, healthcare, the focus itself is changing. It is not just a response. It's going to be preventive. More and more people in the future are going to have stuff like diabetes and cancer... Not the occasional malaria or flu, etc. So, you've got to track people, screen them, and then treat them, etc. So digital [infrastructure] and healthcare are made for each other for the future…” said S. Gopalakrishnan, CEO, National Health Authority at the Global Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Summit in Pune on June 12, 2023. Gopalakrishnan was among six other stakeholders speaking at a session of the two-day summit to discuss the overview of DPI alongside: Dr R. S. Sharma, Chairman, Geo-Spatial Data Promotion and Development Committee; Christine Martin Meier, Director, Digital Public Goods Charter; and Keyzom Ngodup Massally, Head of Digital Programmes, Chief Digital Office, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), among others. While Gopalakrishnan and Sharma focused on the role of digital infrastructure in healthcare, others talked about the principles required for an effective DPI. On health and infrastructure There needs to be a consensus on the basics of healthcare infrastructure: According to Gopalakrishnan, any country which wants to implement a public digital health infrastructure has to establish foundational rules and policies. He gave the example of identity databases where multiple players cannot have access to such datasets. “[The basics]…
News
What’s the future for Digital Public Infrastructure?: Experts speak at Global DPI Summit
According to Gopalakrishnan, any country which wants to implement a public digital health infrastructure has to establish foundational rules and policies.
Latest Headlines
- What’s the future for Digital Public Infrastructure?: Experts speak at Global DPI Summit June 13, 2023
- CoWIN data leaked: Telegram bot reveals Aadhaar number, vaccination status and other data of those vaccinated against COVID June 12, 2023
- On India’s Internet Economy: 10 Talking points from the e-Conomy India report 2023 June 12, 2023
- ED issues notices to Xiaomi India and three banks for violating foreign exchange regulations June 12, 2023
- UNESCO discusses Intellectual Property in the Era of Generative AI, brings up questions on data ownership June 12, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login