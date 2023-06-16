Event Announcement: OTT & Health Warnings, 28th June #Ad

wordpress blog stats
Event Announcement: OTT & Health Warnings, 28th June

Published

MediaNama invites you to attend our virtual discussion on ‘OTT & Health Warnings’ on June 28, 2023. Focusing on the new guidelines issued by India’s Health Ministry for anti-tobacco warnings in OTT content, we plan to talk about the challenges in implementing these rules, the impact on creative freedom, the process through which these guidelines have been issued, and the jurisdictional uncertainties that exist in regulating OTT platforms, among other things. The discussion will also include a presentation on a report ‘The Effectiveness of Tobacco Disclaimers on OTT Content Service’ by Koan Advisory Group and Youth Ki Awaaz – it is a study of the relationship between OTT content consumption and people’s smoking habits.

Save the date, block your calendar, and sign up to attend the discussion. MediaNama’s subscribers get guaranteed access to our events and discussions.

OTT & Health Warnings
Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Time: 2:30-5:00 PM

We’ll announce a more detailed agenda and list of speakers shortly.

Why is this discussion important? 

The new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health on May 31, 2023 require OTT platforms to add anti-tobacco health spots and disclaimers for as long as 20 seconds and 30 seconds in the beginning and middle of the content that depict tobacco use. This is in addition to the static warning messages during the scenes depicting tobacco use. In cases of non-compliance, an inter-ministerial committee consisting of representatives from the Health Ministry, Information & Broadcasting Ministry (MIB), and the IT Ministry may take suo motu action against OTT providers. 

The move is likely to be resisted by major OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon and Viacom18, among others – for they have questioned the feasibility of the rules, impact on production houses and user experience, and also the health ministry’s jurisdiction over OTT content. In our panel discussion, we aim to gain clarity over these issues and address bigger questions: Does the Ministry of Health have powers to issue guidelines for OTT platforms? What is the differentia between IT Rules and these regulations? What are the differences in approach over regulation of OTT services, cinema and TV?

A few key points for the panel discussion are:

  • Feasibility of implementation across catalog, and reasonable timelines.
  • Relationship with IT Rules and its requirements for OTT services.
  • Difference between regulating cinema, television, and OTT services.
  • Jurisdiction over OTT regulation.
  • Impact on user experience and content creation and viewing in India.

Remember, this is a curated, invite-only discussion that requires you to sign-up

  • Application does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation before June 28, 2023, for the discussion.
  • MediaNama’s subscribers, however, get guaranteed access to all our events. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

Discover more:,
