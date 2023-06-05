We missed this earlier: A top European Court recently upheld previous rulings holding a right-wing French politician liable for racist and Islamophobic third-party comments made on posts on his Facebook wall. The free speech "interference", or restriction, was “necessary in a democratic society," ruled the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights on May 15th. "...Owing to a politician’s particular status and position in society, he or she is more likely to influence voters, or even to incite them, directly or indirectly, to adopt positions and conduct that may prove unlawful, thus explaining why he or she can be expected to be 'all the more vigilant'... ...The Court therefore fully endorses the Chamber’s [a lower court] finding that the language used in the comments at issue clearly incited hatred and violence against a person on account of his or her religion and this cannot be disguised or minimised by the election context or by a wish to discuss local difficulties..." — the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights's May 15th judgment. Why it matters: It's no secret that political activities—coupled with lacklustre content moderation—can deepen communal faultlines online. On the one hand, the court's reasoning could make high-profile figures more conscious of the hateful potential of their online speech, creating safer physical and digital environments. But, that sword swings both ways. As an intervenor in the case Media Defence noted, "imposing liability on social media users for third party content would be more likely to expose them to coordinated attack…
News
EU Court Upholds Verdict Finding French Politician Liable for Hateful Comments on Facebook Wall
The government further submitted that free speech interference was prescribed by law, pursued legitimate aims, and was necessary for a democratic society.
Latest Headlines
- EU Court Upholds Verdict Finding French Politician Liable for Hateful Comments on Facebook Wall June 5, 2023
- UPI’s online dispute resolution system to now provide refunds: National Payment Corporation of India June 5, 2023
- Hacker attempts to delete videos on Mojo Story’s and Tanmay Bhatt’s YouTube channel June 5, 2023
- Videos: How UK’s Online Safety Bill threatens end-to-end encryption June 5, 2023
- After Italy and Canada, Japan warns OpenAI against use of people’s data without consent June 5, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login